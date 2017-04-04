10th Annual Real Estate Roundtable: Current state of the GTA market

By Post City Staff

A decade ago our experts saw no end to rising home prices. Find out what our housing heavyweights think now!

2017 Panellists

David Rosenberg, Chief Economist, Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Jennifer Keesmaat, Chief Planner and Executive Director, City of Toronto

Brad Lamb, Developer, Lamb Development Corp.

Joe Oliver, former Finance Minister of Canada

Sebastian Clovis, Host, HGTV Canada

Patricia Lovett-Reid, Chief Financial Commentator, CTV News

Tim Hudak, CEO, Ontario Real Estate Association

Brian Gluckstein, Principal of GlucksteinDesign

Michael Kalles, President of Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Royce Mendes, Senior Economist, CIBC

Paul Miklas, CEO, Valleymede Homes

Barry Cohen, #1 Re/Max salesperson in Canada

Sean Cooper, Author, Burn Your Mortgage

Ron Johnson, Editor, Post City Magazines

Ron Johnson: Bank economists and market experts are now calling this market a bubble after the recent 22% increase, what is the state of the GTA real estate market on the ground right now?

Barry Cohen: This reminds me a lot of the mid-'80s or the late '80s and the market is on fire, as everybody knows. So up 22% is impressive in one year. we did sell our house last summer when three of the four flew the coop and not unlike most buyers, we thought we were just downsizing. Now we're actually looking at an upsize because we can't find anything to downsize to. So it's a concern. I have a new compassion, for today's buyers, the challenges ahead.

Royce Mendes: I don't find it helpful to call the market a bubble because nobody here is calling for it to pop. In my perspective, the term froth is more appropriate because you have underlying fundamentals that remain solid on unemployment, population growth, credit metrics. And then you have some form of speculation or some type of behavioral economics, driving prices a little bit higher or faster than they would be otherwise. And I think that's a better way to frame it.

David Rosenberg: When I was [chief economist] at Merrill [from 2002-2009], I started calling for the housing collapse in 2005. So I was early by about two years. But I remember that I called it a bubble in my reports and it got people very upset. But the thing about bubbles is that bubbles do pop and this bubble will pop.

And the question is, how do you define the bubble? And I would say that anything that is at least two standard deviations above any historical norm if you don't call it a bubble you're just being disingenuous.

And when we have a situation in the GTA where now it takes 10 years of income, say median family income, to buy a typical single-matched detached home — this time last year it was more like seven years — we haven't seen this before. It's more than double what it is in the rest of the country. Home prices are about 30% above what any economic model will tell you "they should be."

So whether it's about speculation or the foreign buyer, something exogenous, the Bank of Canada talked about this at length in their December financial review, and they talked a lot about the excesses in the home price over and beyond what you would consider fundamental. Now we're not talking about something that's 5% or 10% above what you could actually model, you're talking about something closer to 30%, which is a three standard deviation event. So it is a bubble and if we do acknowledge that bubbles have this history to pop, it's just impossible to time. When this thing does pop, it's going have some serious implications for the economy and the financial markets.

Jennifer Keesmaat: So, counterpoint. The assumption behind a bubble popping is that demand will decrease. The bubble doesn't pop if demand doesn't decrease. So from my perspective, you need to put Toronto in a global context. but Toronto specifically, at this moment in history is emerging as politically incredibly stable, as a beacon of openness for people all over the world, and as a result we're seeing immigration increase. The interest in the city, just over the past six months, has increased exponentially on a global stage.

If that's something that's going to change then yes, we're at risk of a pop. But if that's something that's not going to change, if this is our new reality, if we are now emerging for the first time in history to be on par with places like London and Paris and New York, which by the way, everyone's been talking about how they're going to pop for 50 years, and the pop hasn't happened because their desirability on a global scale has continued to be unprecedented.

Tim Hudak: Talking about the bubble and such, I think that's entertaining to you on the financial pages but it's not going to help the millennial generation. The issue is around supply. I agree with Jennifer and I'll try not to repeat it but there are very strong reasons why demand is increasing. Toronto's a great place to live, as Jennifer expressed. Our economy is much stronger relative to the rest of Canada. We're attracting 100,000 immigrants per year. We have record low sustained mortgage rates and we've got a new generation, a larger cohort, coming in with the "Bank of Mom and Dad" backing 'em up, so you see a big increase on the demand side.

Patricia Lovett-Reid: What about the boomer that doesn't want to move from their home? I see report after report where they want to stay, they'd like to continue living their life there, but on the other side of it we have the "Bank of Mom and Dad" and we're seeing many families say, "okay, I'm going to gift that estate just that much sooner," so that they can stay in Toronto and they want that sort of thing to happen. But to your point, I also see a lot of reports from boomers who suggest that they're going to downsize. They may mean downsize in terms of footprint but if they want to stay in Toronto they're not downsizing in dollar amounts. They're going lateral or up.

Joe Oliver: There is a serious social and, therefore, political problem. And that is that most millennials can't get into the market without very significant parental support. And we're not talking about $50,000 or $100,000. They need really significant money, which most families don't have, particularly if they have several kids. They're facing a number of unpalatable alternatives: they either stay in rental accommodations, they go into a miniscule condo, they have a very long commute and move out of the city.

I think, if you just took 5% of the Greenbelt — the Greenbelt is 1.8 million acres — 5% is 90,000 acres. If you liberated that for development over, let's say, a 10-year period, you can house a million and a half people in a half a million residences and generate a million and a quarter person-years of employment. And no one would notice it other than the fanatics, who view this land which McGuinty set aside as somehow sacrosanct.

And the other aspect, of course, is that this is very situational. It's really Toronto now. It used to be Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. And for two totally different reasons, it's now just Toronto.

Paul Miklas: I'm trying to acquire 10 acres out in Pickering. And, right now, they're asking 1 million to 1.1 million per acre. So when you mentioned about the millennials now travelling outside of the city to go to cheaper pricing, as a developer-builder, I'm looking at it thinking, "this is ridiculous, what do I actually have to get to bring this townhouse to the market?"

Or you go to another site out in Markham, for example, go back about 18 months ago, you could buy an acre of property for about 1.4 million. Today, to buy that same piece of property 18 months later, you're at 2.1 million. Therefore, you're introducing a 2,000-square-foot townhouse at roughly somewhere between 1.2 million to 1.4 million.

Sean Cooper: I see two main issues that are really driving up prices. First of all, a lack of supply. If you look for a house in a neighborhood, everyone's looking in that neighborhood, and there are just one or two properties available. So it's going to end up in a bidding war. And that just drives the price higher.

And another area I see driving it is the "Bank of Mom and Dad." And what's worrisome for me is that I'm not 100% sure that people have a ton of money to give to their children. They're probably taking out home-equity lines of credit. And what if interest rates go higher in the future? Interest rates going up are good because it means the economy is stronger, but when people are loaded with all this debt, then it'd be a bad situation later on.

Brian Gluckstein: It's going be a complete shift in the expectation of how you live. Young people in New York don't think they're going to have a house. Young people in London don't think they're going to have a house. They live in apartments. They raise children in apartments, whether they're rentals or condominiums. And that's the expectation. The expectation is to just go to a bigger apartment and a bigger apartment. So the whole concept of owning a house is not going to be available for these people.

Hudak: I don't buy that. Come on. Manhattan is an island. London, England has been around for a thousand years. As Joe said, there is a lot of land available. We've created our own artificial barriers.

Gluckstein: But they don't want to live in the suburbs. A lot of young people do not want to live in Pickering and Barrie. They want to live in the city where they grew up and where their jobs are and where their social life is. I look at the kids that work in my office. They don't want to live in Pickering. They don't want to commute from Barrie. They want to live in the city. They would like to live in Leaside. They would like to live in Leslieville. They would like to live in those areas, those they can't do.

Michael Kalles: Can I talk about a little bit about condominiums? Eight years ago, I was in a sales meeting and our salespeople were very uptight about the number of towers that were coming out of the ground. They said, "oh my God, we're going to have a glut of supply again." I said, "Watch out. We're going to have a shortage."

So in January, I just looked at my numbers. In January of 2015, we had 15 weeks' supply of condos. In January of '16, we had 5 weeks' supply.

So what we're going to see is, I agree with Brian, I think expectations are going to change. People who want to live in the core, younger millennials, will have to accept condominium living as the solution.

Miklas: They don't actually want to be strapped with a huge mortgage either. They don't want to go through what we went through as far as paying the mortgage out

Keesmaat: But there's a shift in generational thinking here that we should be cautious not to impose our own thinking and our own values. And we should actually look to this generation. The downtown is growing four times faster than the region as a whole. This tipped for the first time a couple years ago. It's because of the astronomical demand for condos in the downtown. We're building more condos in the downtown than we ever have in the past. And yet we have a shortage of supply. That's because the demand is very, very high.

Two years ago, we undertook a study in our condo communities to assess quality of life, to identify the needs of condo communities. And we were astounded to discover young people living in condos who raised as their number one issue that they want to raise their family in a condo and that the condos need better amenities, and they need better schools in the downtown because they don't want to leave the downtown when the time comes to raise a family.

We also looked at the data and discovered that there is a mini baby boom happening in downtown Toronto in condos today. You can tell if you look at the strollers, you look at the stroller parking in condos. So we created a study called "Growing Up: Planning for Children in New Vertical Communities" and we're working with interior designers, with developers around guidelines to build condos that respond to the needs of families. This is a market demand.

And what's interesting about this generation is that they're actually the first generation that grew up in the outer ring suburbs. These are kids that grew up with a long commute. These are kids that grew up in Markham, in Scarborough, in Richmond Hill. And they're saying, "It's not worth it to me. I would rather live in a smaller space. I would rather walk to work." Seventy-five per cent of the population in the downtown, which is going to almost double in the next 20 years, so it will be half the size of the entire province of Saskatchewan just in 17 square kilometers.

Rosenberg: I've got to go back and reply to a couple of things that were said.

I think it comes down to something one of you said about the fact that we only have, basically, 1.7 months' supply of inventory in the GTA, and so we have a certain speculative development that's driving the prices beyond their equilibrium. I think if anybody in this room is involved in real estate, you should be concerned, or if I was to say to somebody in the stock market, that the stock market's actually priced 30% above its inherent value, I think people who follow the stock market might want to know that. The Fed's going to raise interest rates, their bond yields are going to go up, irrespective of what the Bank Canada does.

But something very funky is happening with the housing market. There's not a snowball's chance in hell, we've gone up 20% in the past year, on top of 20% at the margin, because of just supply constraints. where they actually are is very disturbing, because we just know, if you believe a mean reversion, and we correct 20% to 30%, which only brings us back to where we were in 2015, that's going to have a really big impact at the margin for those people that leveraged up, that got us where we are today.

Brad Lamb: I don't think we're in a bubble. I'm not an economist. I think that's not a science, it's an art, right? So you're both predicting eventualities, and I don't think any economist here has been right predicting the real estate market in this city for 15 years. I don't think any economist in this country's been right about interest rates for 15 years. So you're predicting a model, and you're predicting it based on your understanding of what's happened in the past. As Jennifer said, this city is not the same city it was 10 years ago or 20 years ago, it's vastly different.

I have conversations every day with people who point out the average condo today up for sale has 12 offers on it. They're normal people, these aren't speculators from China or Pakistan. They're Canadian kids that are trying to buy a condo, and there are 12 offers on a condo in the resale market. And why is that? Because there are 700 condos currently for sale in the entire city, from Eglinton down to the Waterfront — 700 condos for sale. It's purely a supply problem, and the way to alleviate this, no offense, is to massively increase our planning objectives.

I developed a building on Charlotte Street, right downtown, Spadina and Adelaide, finished it seven years ago. I got 16 floors, with a massive fight with the planning department, 16 floors. Fast forward six years later, I got 33 floors with a massive fight from the planning department. Now today, my neighbor is getting approved with planning for 45 floors.

Rosenberg: Let me just go back to what you said before because I think you'll regret it. Okay? Because the reason why demand is so strong, and there's a variety of reasons, is because of where interest rates are. Okay, we are living on borrowed money and it's borrowed time, and I'm just going to tell you, I spoke to a lot of people, just like I did when I was in the States in '05. No one really thinks New York's in a bubble, and by the way, the market there is softening, but Toronto is in a bubble. If you want to define it, as I do, it's basically anything that's over two standard deviations from normal. I think that most people in the market, whatever market, would say that's a bubble.

Forty-nine per cent of the borrowers in the GTA have a high mortgage ratio, they're the ones that can't put down the downpayment and because they can't afford the home, are carrying a total debt, including their credit cards, of 450% [of househoor more. Two years ago that ratio was 32%, last year it was 41%, and today, 49% or almost half. And I don't know what's changed in the past two years, interest rates are the same.

An interest rate increase from 12% to 13% is not the same as 1% to 2%. From 1% to 2% is much bigger, and we're much more leveraged. And we know that [Governor of the Bank of Canada] Poloz is like the little boy with the finger in the dike.

If something nefarious should happen in China, now there's something that everybody's talked about forever that hasn't happened. The point is this, we don't really control interest rates. It's really a global interest rate environment. Now, at the short end of the curve, the Bank Canada controls that, but anything outside the 1-year part of the curve, that's really determined by the U.S. Treasury market. And right now, I'm stunned that the Fed's going to raise rates in March, but the markets, they've been talking hawkishly.

But what happens at the 10-year or 5-year part of the curve, which is where mortgages are priced off of, is going to be determined more what happens in the U.S. Treasury market. And I'll tell you, if U.S. Treasury yields are trading closer to 3% than they are right now at two-and-a-half, rest assured our mortgage rates aren't staying where they are.

So the big risk, I think, is an exogenous increase in mortgage rates, and a lot of these calculations start to change and where home prices go up.

Hudak: Seriously, this is an excellent philosophical discussion that I'm sure readers will enjoy partially. But I think most of them will care, will their son or daughter get a freakin' home and get out of the basement, or get out of the shoe box?

Look, I think that out of resource and balance, we often think that the world ends at Steeles. So the areas that actually have had the fastest increase in real estate prices are Durham and York that show that some people do want a single family home. We see a strong demand for condos. Some will choose that.

Lastly, we do need to actually have greater single family homes in the GTA, because that's actually where the biggest demand is today. Not in [downtown] Toronto.

Lovett-Reid: But we still haven't addressed the financial side of it and the individuals. We talked a little bit about the fact that the boomers are aging. I can tell you from a lot of statistics that I've seen, and the debt-equity ratios that people have, there's not a lot of money at the boomer side to help out the millennial, and we're not seeing the wage growth where it needs to be.

So you'd kind of put the two together, and not everyone's prepared to do what Sean has done to burn his mortgage. So there's still a gap there.

Hudak: Sure, I just think the single greatest thing we can do to actually help that generation experience ownership is on the supply side of the equation.

Cohen: I don't think everybody wants to be in downtown Toronto.

Keesmaat: Going back to the comments I made about putting our region in our country on a global scale, adding another 10,000 units, another 50,000 units, it doesn't matter if the demand on a global scale is going to be significantly higher.

That's the part I think that's funky, as well as your warnings about low interest rates are very well heeded, and the debt ratios. But the flip side of it is, if we are in a brave new world where Toronto and the Toronto region are going to be of interest on an international scale in the way they never have before, then we won't see prices drop by adding more supply, because the demand just continues to increase. In fact, that's what we've seen over the past year.

We've built more units in the City of Toronto than we ever have, and yet the prices have accelerated exceptionally. So if demand continues to accelerate, we will always have a supply challenge.

Check back later in the week for more stories as our expert panel tackles specific aspects of the real estate market and looks ahead to the future.