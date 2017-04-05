10th Annual Real Estate Roundtable: Tackling the details

By Post City Staff

For the second part of our panel discussion, we asked the experts to dig into some detailed questions about the market and how Torontonians should navigate it. See yesterday’s post for their take on the general state of real estate in the GTA.

Ron Johnson: Let's talk about affordability. In 1989, at the height of the last market, 55 per cent of income went into serving home ownership costs. We are on our way to 50 now, but not there yet. One economist I recently interviewed, Benjamin Tal from CIBC, said that Toronto is approaching an affordability crisis.

Tim Hudak: I think that there are two aspects here. Number one, price tends to take care of itself in a free market. So you're already seeing that with high real estate prices in Toronto. So think what the focus of policy makers should be is around increasing supply, and that begins with speeding up approvals at the planning level, emboldening politicians to actually allow more density. I mean, at Yonge and Lawrence, I think it's ridiculous that it's only a few stories tall off a subway station.

The last point I'm going to make on this too is, I do believe the land transfer tax in Toronto is an impediment to housing supply. Where we lived on Douglas, in the Yonge and Lawrence neighborhood, honest to God, there were five neighbours like us, couples, young families, who said it was far too expensive to just move across the street and pay the land transfer tax. So they instead renovated their home, and that meant that an entry level home never came up to that millennial couple.

Sebastian Clovis: I find that there really have been two kinds of renovations that people have been doing in the last while, and one of them is a cosmetic renovation, where they're getting ready to sell their house. That's kind of the flip generation Toronto has had a lot of, and then there's the renovations where you're doing it for yourself, where you're dealing with making sure it's energy efficient, and there's insulation on the walls and all the rest of it. I found that people are siding more towards customizing their home for themselves because they're staying inside of their homes, whereas before we're doing a lot of renovations just to put lipstick on it, just to make it look great so it can get back out into the market. It's not an investment. That primary home, I don't think people are looking at it as an investment thing. They're looking at it as, I need a backyard for my babies to grow up in. I need a place for my family to be in, and they're planning on sticking there as long as possible.

David Rosenberg: Well, I want to go back to what Benjamin Tal said, who I think is actually probably the best housing economist in Canada. Those numbers are startling, because what you're saying is those affordability ratios are now approaching the stretch levels we had when mortgage rates were like 14 per cent. Canada's got one of the highest debt ratios in the world. the debt GDP ratio in Canada today is about the highest in the OECD.

Brad Lamb: What country in the world can afford to raise interest rates?

Rosenberg: Well, what country in the world can afford to raise interest rates is a great question. But what I will say is this much. The rest of the world has stopped cutting interest rates. This experiment with negative rates in Europe and then Japan has proven to be somewhat of a disaster, and the era of quantitative easing is coming to an end. The country that first embarked on this process of zero rates, the country that embarked on quantitative easing, which was the United States, is the country that, two years ago, became the first to abandon quantitative easing, and they're the first to start raising interest rates. Everybody will move, not in unison, but they will move with a lag. Canada, unfortunately... we're lucky. Our biggest trading partner, we give 20 per cent of our GDP to the U.S. But our interest rates are more hitched to the U.S. than they are to any other country in the world. So it doesn't really matter what Japan is doing or what Germany is doing,

Hudak: It's actually the province that is causing most of these problems with the policies, from the greenbelt to the places to grow legislation that basically says the entire GTA has to look like Yonge and Bloor. One great idea would be to allow as of right zoning for higher rises along the new subway line to allow for the building of more missing middle and higher rise along those lines.

Brian Gluckstein: But you look at Leslie And Sheppard, which was nothing. I mean, small houses around there. Now the subway is there. There's an IKEA there and a Canadian Tire. Now it's all high rises.

Hudak: That's a great example.

Gluckstein: So there is this intensification when the subway is built. It's unbelievable.

Jennifer Keesmaat: But it doesn't actually just happen magically, right? That's a really good example. There's a tremendous amount of planning work that went into creating those policy frameworks. We've done it on Eglinton. We have put as of right zoning in place all along Eglinton because of the Eglinton crosstown. It's actually happening relatively quickly. Remember, the entire city doesn't develop all at once.

Johnson: Vancouver, obviously, has implemented a tax on foreign buyers. That seems to have increased our market here even more, especially at the high end. I guess the question being, should we follow B.C.'s lead and implement a foreign buyer's tax, or not?

Joe Oliver: Well, I've outraged my libertarian friends. And there are libertarians actually in Toronto. There are few. Not that many of us. But we exist. By proposing a foreign buyer's tax here in Toronto. Because, well, my excuse is that it isn't a tax on Canadians. But the rational is that the very thing that I thought would happen has happened, which is that foreign money has gravitated from the overheated Vancouver market to Toronto, and we've seen what the impact has been in Vancouver. Now, some say that the market was already about to slow down. But it clearly has slowed down a lot, and prices have come down somewhat. But other people would have the data.

Barry Cohen: 10 per cent.

Oliver: So the prices are down 10 per cent. So it hasn't been devastating. But it has been significant.

Cohen: The activity is down 40 per cent.

Patricia Lovett-Reid: 42 per cent.

Oliver: But the demand is increasing. Maybe there's a bubble. Maybe it'll burst. Maybe it won't. But the underlying demand is going to continue. That's inevitable. So we have a serious issue here, and is this too ham-handed a way to go? I mean, that's very much debatable. But there's no question it would have an impact, at least in slowing price increases, if not bringing it down. But not catastrophically. That's the last thing you want to do, is create a crash with all sorts of spillover effects. Now, granted, and I disclosed this at the time, I had sold my house. I was looking for a place. But I've got to be consistent with my previous recommendation, right? But I do think sometimes, when asked to go out of one's comfort zone and look at policy alternatives you wouldn't otherwise consider because the circumstances are really quite extraordinary, and the idea of empty mega homes existing in a city where people are desperate and unable to buy homes is not a good political or social situation.

Hudak: So I think, number one, as Joe said, I think it's a very ham-fisted approach to the issue. It doesn't solve the underlying problem, which is a supply problem. Second, from an Ontario perspective, I just don't think the sort of Trump-like anti-immigrant policies will be popular among Ontario political voters, or any of the three political parties.

Oliver: That's the first time I thought it was Trump-like. I recommended this before the Trump ascendency.

Hudak: It's always an easy knee-jerk thing, as you see happening in the States, to point your finger at the foreigner and avoid the real problems underlying why we have supply constraints in our economy. But I don't think that's helpful. Secondly, say you have a trained in India pediatric surgeon, who wants to work at Sick Kids Hospital, do we really want to put a tax on her and say, "You're not welcome to come to Toronto," or investment from the States or Hong Kong whose daughter is going to go to U of T, get her MBA and start a business here.

Oliver: But it's directed at non-residents. When someone becomes a resident, they're not affected.

Lamb: The problem with this is it plays on psychology on people that aren't foreign buyers. So we have a local person in Vancouver that sees this as, "My God, that's going to affect pricing. Pricing's going to fall. I'm not going to buy." So it causes a contagion of fear. It's not a good thing.

Keesmaat: So I think it comes back to the point that Tim was raising, which is, what is the problem we're trying to solve? My concern is that we are a very different market with a very different dynamic than Vancouver. Even if we could agree around this table that the foreign buyer tax did exactly what they were hoping it would do, and I'm not sure we could agree on that... But if, let's say it was a good policy intervention. That doesn't mean it's a good policy intervention here, in part because our market is so fundamentally different.

Oliver: How is it fundamentally different?

Keesmaat: It's fundamentally different, and some of the developers around the table could probably speak to this as well. My reconnaissance actually comes from the industry. We do not have a dynamic where we have foreign investors buying up massive amounts of portfolio and holding onto it as an asset. We have a different dynamic here, which is, in particular, most of our investor units are actually purchased by Canadians. They are Canadians that are buying an investment portfolio that they are then turning around and putting into the market rental pool. So the difference is, you hear about the dark condos in Vancouver, which are literally housing that is sitting empty. No one is living in those units. We don't have that dynamic in Toronto.

Oliver: We haven't had that.

Keesmaat: We do not currently have that. It's actually de facto. In the absence of purpose built rentals it has de facto been adding rental stock to our market in Toronto. Those units are occupied. We know they're occupied. We collect, on an annual basis, a tremendous amount of data.

Oliver: So are these foreign buyers doing the investing?

Keesmaat: But that is the point. My point is that, the problem we're trying to solve is foreign investment. That's the problem. I'm saying there's a mismatch between the policy and what it's trying to achieve.

Oliver: I would never have made this recommendation if Vancouver had not done what they did. My concern is that, because they did that, we're going to start seeing, or we probably already have, to some extent, the Vancouver effect in Toronto. That's the point.

Gluckstein: Well, we're going to heat up an already overheated market. So how do you do it without that? Because if everybody who was going to invest there says, "Now Toronto is more friendly, so I'll divert all of my investments here," it's really now layering another element of unaffordability to people here. When we open sales centres for condominiums, we don't even build sales centres anymore, unless for the luxury market. It is all foreign buyers.

Keesmaat: In Toronto, it's all foreign buyers?

Lamb: They’re not all foreign buyers, they're immigrants. They look like foreign buyers because they're not white but they're not foreign buyers.

Sean Cooper: Let me just jump in just for a second. I think it's a lot about optics because, you know, it's easier to tax foreigners rather than taxing locals. And I'm not sure if Toronto should be taking lessons from Vancouver or British Columbia because they seem to be doing a lot of policy changes but they don't have the data to back it up with legs. And they're also going on the demand side and not looking at the supply side.

Hudak: That's a good point. I spoke with my colleague who runs the B.C. Real Estate Association about this experience. Obviously, it's a live debate here in Toronto. And what he said backs up what Brad's instincts were exactly. It caused a cooling of people putting their homes in the market at the higher end. So the number of homes that have sold at the mid-to-higher-end market has gone down substantially.

Cooper: Toronto is such a multicultural city, I don't think that's the message we want to be sending right now especially with Trump's anti-immigrant policies.

Clovis: I'm hearing at the table, I'm hearing a lot of numbers flying around. Granted, it's not my specialty. But I do understand that, you know, the millennial generation that we're talking about not being able to get into homes, not being able to get into a primary home, are 40 years old at this point in time. We're not talking about kids that are 20 years old. Millennials are 1980's and up. We're 40 years old now, and we're not in a house, and we're not having kids because it's not affordable, because you know what? The cost to put a kid in daycare is the same cost as a mortgage payment, or the same cost as it costs to rent an apartment, and we have debt from university.

It's not just an isolated thing. So when I hear the discussion going around the table speaking about foreign investors, and people investing in these properties, I just hear the word investment a whole lot, and it's not about investment for millennials. It's about, can I get into a house? Can I just have one home for my family, right? The difference between a primary and an income property. Income properties are huge — everybody wants income properties. People who are already in. There's way too big of a segment of people who aren't in, and can't get in. Then that's just going to create a situation where they're having to rent indefinitely.

Lamb: Well, there's nothing wrong with that. Listen, you don't have to own a house. There's no God given right to own a house.

Clovis: It's a Canadian dream to raise a family and own a home.

Lamb: Listen, but many people in many countries outside of Canada and the United States never own homes, and they have perfectly delightful lives. You don't have to own a home to have a great life. And it's not a right to own a home. In this city, it's becoming a more expensive city. If you look at the number of people that own a home in Berlin, it's 15 per cent. Here in Toronto it's probably 65 per cent.

Keesmaat: 50 per cent.

Lamb: So why is it 50 per cent? Why can't it be 30 per cent? Why can't lots of wealthy people own apartment buildings? Why can't people own 50 rental condos, and rent to the people that can't afford to buy them? They still have a nice place to live, and they pay rent.

Johnson: One thing we've noticed at the magazine, is that in areas like Yonge and Eglinton and Yonge and Sheppard, they are being built up so quickly that they're surpassing standard infrastructure things like schools. At a new condo building in the Yonge and Eglinton neighborhood, there's always that TDSB sign that says, "You might want to buy a condo here, but your kids might have to be bussed to a different area to go to a school. So are we concentrating more on those hotspots and ignoring areas like along Bayview Avenue?

How do we promote more equitable growth throughout the city, as opposed to just hotspots?

Keesmaat: Well, maybe I'll take the first stab at that. But an interesting example is the Honest Ed site, which is obviously a significant site on the subway system right in the core of the city. We have a report coming forward on April 4, we're going to be recommending that project. It's a significant amount of density right in the heart of city. What's so interesting is one of the first things that we did in terms of our planning analysis was look at the infrastructure needs. Open space, parks, schools, community centres. We've integrated a significant amount of amenities required on the site. So there's daycare spaces on the site. 80 per cent of the open space requirements, the park space, is being accommodated on the site.

But importantly, I asked the magic question about schools, all of the schools in the area have capacity. In fact, they're 60 per cent capacity right in the core of the city, in part because you have a lot of the older people in the Annex who are hanging onto their homes, not moving out. A lot of the young children have moved out. So it's very nuanced where there's capacity and where there isn't capacity in the city. When we look at strategic sites for information, we always have to do that community services and facilities analysis to see about the capacity in that specific area. There are some areas in our suburbs where we have no room in the schools.

Johnson: So I don't get how it works in Yonge-Eglinton, where there is no capacity for schools. But it's also a park deficient area. There's just condos.

Lamb: Because developers buy land and build condos. You know, every building that gets done, there's a parks levy. So every developer has to pay five per cent of the value of the land that's valued by the city, and they pay that as a tax to the city.

Hudak: I just think that time is so precious that people are always going to want to live along the major transit corridors. Plus, it is expensive to own a car and to find parking, and to pay for insurance. So I think that's going to be natural. I think the city and the province are making wise investments when they're doing underground transit or rail that's not taking out lanes. So what you do is then accept that as fact and start pulling those pockets together. So you've got the intensification of Sheppard. Then it's pretty low until you get down to Eglinton. It should be like you'd see in another major North American city. With respect to the question about schools, I think this is incumbent on the province then to start thinking more creatively, and maybe the model of having a school take up a lot of acreage on the ground level will not be the school of the future. Maybe the province shouldn't own schools. Maybe a developer could own the schools and the province will rent that. They could actually be incorporated in buildings above ground. I think that's the kind of model we need to pursue, rather than trying to force people to move to where the schools currently are.

Johnson: Okay. So a question we get a lot is, where in Toronto is there still value in buying a home? We're talking about up and coming areas.

Lamb: Scarborough. There are great pockets in Scarborough. Beautiful little houses. $600,000 to $700,000 houses. That's, I think, the next place to blow in Ontario. Hamilton is going, but Scarborough is not.

Cooper: That's kind of in my backyard along Kingston road there, from Victoria park all the way to Midland. They're really fixing up that area, and they're putting in high end condos. So if you're looking to get in an area, I'd definitely invest in that area, because it's going to be maybe priced like the Beach area in the next decade or so.

Cohen: So it's really east and west, just not in the centre of the city. Then you probably get the best bang for your buck in Oakwood, Vaughan, and then also up north here, Clayton Park, which is Sheppard and Bathurst.

Paul Miklas: Thornhill is still pretty reasonable too.

Johnson: So we talked a lot about renting. I noticed when I looked it up, the vacancy rate for renting apartments is the lowest it's been in a number of years as well. So not only are people lining up to buy condos and getting in bidding wars over bungalows, but they're also lining up to rent apartments.

Lamb: But that's going to increase, because there's a shit ton of apartments coming in time.

Keesmaat: There are 26 buildings either approved or under construction.

Johnson: Purpose built rentals?

Keesmaat: 26. This is very high.

Royce Mendes: But the household formation still looks healthy, right? I mean, things still look relatively optimistic.

Johnson: A lot of people in our publication areas, they're sitting on really large lots, and there's a lot of things happening where they're trying to split their lots and put up town homes. And the city is also looking at laneway homes. Is the city doing enough to promote these kinds of new methods of densifying in the older established areas that allow the homeowners kids a chance to move closer to home?

Hudak: I think laneway homes are a great idea. I'd love to see that. I mean, that will help the millennial generation, or people get starter homes in nice neighbourhoods.

Oliver: I mean, there obviously isn't a single silver bullet, and we shouldn't be thinking of either/or. I think there's a whole series of things that we have to do. I mean, intensification is part of it. But opening up land for development, accelerating and simplifying the planning application process, I think, is really key. Public transit, obviously. Moving schools where they're needed. I mean, I think there is a bit of a crisis. I'm not talking about the bubble. I think there is a bit of a social crisis here. You know, we're bringing in a lot of immigrants. We've got to supply housing to people, and we've got a bulge here coming through, and I think we have got to do everything. But it requires a multi-level government response. The Feds have a role, the provinces and the municipality. You know, the so-called bubble is one issue. But longer term, we've got to do all these things, it seems to me, to maintain our social responsibility and to make this city one of the great cities in the world.

Gluckstein: And transit is a big part of that. We need more transit.

Miklas: Quick question. What are the chances of the city moving along with allowing the rear laneways to convert?

Keesmaat: So we have a pilot project underway right now in two wards in the city, and the councillors have been very involved in those pilot projects. So Tim's point, it's not a policy problem. It's a political problem, and you really need the consensus of the homeowners in the area that that type of a change in character is something that they generally support. It's a great way to add gentle intensification that's incremental, but doesn't result in a transformative change, but it incrementally adds change and adds more housing. The challenge is a political one. There are certain areas where people are vehemently opposed to doing so. There are other areas where you have communities that completely get it, and are very supportive. So we decided that the best way to try and advance it would be to do a pilot project with two councillors that are supportive, and we're going to be bringing forward a recommendation to city council, the objective being to advance it to the extent that we can, recognizing that, if you have area ratepayers that don't support it, it's going to be problematic.

The second is a real tension when you look at, and this is one of those many variables I think that is resulting in escalating prices, the minute a developer buys a house and wants to sever that lot and put two houses on it, the price just went up, and there's absolutely no way someone who is trying to bid on that house to make it their own home is going to be competitive. So the extent to which you allow that lot splitting actually drives up the prices of single family homes even higher, and we have certain areas of the city in North York, in Mimico, where this is a major issue. The area residents are quite in arms, because the character of their neighborhood is changing. If you bought your house and it was your home, it wasn't an investment, and all of a sudden all of the houses on the streets are being torn down, and now there's three-storey homes being built, and the character of the neighbourhood is fundamentally changing, you can appreciate that someone who didn't view their house as an investment is going to take issue with that.

But they also feel that, because the houses are being increased so quickly, we have current value assessment. They're being pushed out of their homes because the values are going up so rapidly. So there is another side to that, which is very tricky, that the minute you start seeing single family homes as development parcels, well then no one has a hope in Hell of being able to buy that as a single family home, because they're competing against developers. So there is another side to it that's a little bit tricky, which is why I think we still have a lot of low hanging fruit in this city, which is our avenues. We're just starting to do it between Eglinton and Davisville. We're just starting to get mid rise. But we can accommodate hundreds and hundreds of units right on the subway line, just between Eglinton and Davisville, in mid rise forms that are very compatible.

Lamb: So you know what the problem with that is? There's not enough lift for a developer to go from a three-storey street front to seven. There's no lift. You can't make any money.

Keesmaat: We have five developments underway in that corridor right now. So it is working.

Lamb: Let me tell you. No one of scale is going to do that. They're all small developers who are happy making a few hundred thousand dollars.

Keesmaat: Actually, they're the big ones like Freed, and Menkes is on the corridor.

Lamb: Where's Freed building a low rise building along the corridor?

Keesmaat: Well, the art shoppe site.

Lamb: That's a massive tower. That's massive.

Keesmaat: It's a tower that steps down to the mid rise.

Lamb: Come on. That's 700,000 square feet of density, or 500,000 square feet of density. I'm talking about, along Kingston road.

Keesmaat: But we have eight mid rise buildings on Kingston Road right now being developed.

Lamb: Yeah,I know you do. But they don't make any money.

Keesmaat: They're being built by developers who have a pro forma.

Lamb: Just think of this. If you're taking a three-storey property and you're selling for development site, there has to be extra value made. So why would the person sell their three-storey building to a developer if you can use it as a store and it makes as much money as it does for the owner to sell to the developer, why would they sell it? So the problem is, you need to increase those avenues from the six to seven, to 10. That's when you're going to see some change. It's too low. Seven is not going to solve your problems.

Keesmaat: Some of them are 10. They range between six and 12, depending on the width of the right of way. We're really performance driven. So you said, "Why not put two extra storeys on another building?" Well, because if that two extra storeys shadows a neighborhood park...

Lamb: So what?

Keesmaat: ...Or shadows a school...

Lamb: So what?

Keesmaat: Well, we value sunlight.