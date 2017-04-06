10th Annual Real Estate Roundtable: What $500K gets in Toronto

By Post City Staff

Corso Italia: This home (middle) at Dufferin Road and Rogers Road sold for $460,000.

With all the talk about rising house prices and how a family can’t get a detached home in the city for less than a million dollars, we did some digging to see how far $500,000 truly goes.

Within the last year, a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Westmount Avenue in Corso Italia sold for $460,000. Over in Oakwood Village, a detached bungalow with one bedroom and one bathroom on Cedric Avenue sold for $472,000.

They may not be your ultimate dream home, but they have potential.

