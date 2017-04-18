Answering the call to ban cellphones in the classroom

One school has invested in shoe racks to act as phone motels during class

By Mackenzie Patterson

Published:

Just hangin’ out at the phone motel

Technology in the classroom has been a hot button issue for years now. Recently, Earl Grey Senior Public School banned cellphones from its classes altogether, allowing only a short phone break during lunch, with restrictions. But is this the way to go?

Ryan Bird, spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), says the board believes technology does have a place in the classroom as long as the devices are being used appropriately.

“We strongly believe there is a role for technology in the classroom,” Bird says. “We have sets of iPads at some schools, sets of laptops at some schools, and there are some classes where a smartphone and something as simple as Google can be very useful in the classroom.” He notes it’s imperative to find a balance and recognize technology as an important tool while not letting it become a distraction. He’s also  confident teachers in the TDSB will take action if they see students using cellphones inappropriately in class. But it won’t be possible to control their usage completely. 

“Are you going to be able to tell when it’s being used inappropriately 100 per cent of the time?” Bird says. “No. Kids had been talking in class decades before the invention of cellphones. The concept is not new; it’s just that technology has changed the game a bit.”

Shea O’Reilly, a teacher at Blyth Academy Downsview Park School for Elite Athletes, says cellphones often disrupt her classes. “I’d say cellphones are more of a distraction than anything. Kids are glued to them and feel naked without them. It’s a constant battle to tear their attention away from the screen and onto me during a lesson,” O’Reilly  says, though she admits the devices can be used as a teaching tool. “In French class, the kids use them as dictionaries to translate vocabulary words,” she says. “I also play a review game with my classes called Kahoot. The students sign in and  answer questions using the Kahoot app on their phones.” 

In order to manage cellphone use in the classroom, Blyth has invested in shoe racks to use as “cellphone hotels,” where cellphones rest in  pockets labelled with their owners’ names during class. Although some students’ parents have become frustrated that they can’t reach their kids throughout the day, so far this has been the fairest compromise and best way to maximize classroom productivity, O’Reilly says. 

“That seems to be the best we can do without banning the phones altogether.” 

Scott Cowie, head of Upper Canada College’s senior division, says providing each of the students with a personal laptop has helped to decrease inappropriate cellphone usage in the classroom. “Here at UCC, we try to take a balanced approach with technology. We’re a one-to-one or a laptop school, and I think that essentially helps us manage the use of personal devices,” he says. He notes there are certainly guidelines around laptop use and a lot of that policy is implicitly transferable to cellphone usage. 

“Students are usually quite receptive to that,” Cowie says. Although UCC generally encourages the use of laptops over cellphones, phones do have their place in the classroom. The school does not enforce any hard-and-fast rules around usage. “Students will film science experiments with their cellphones,” he says, “which they incorporate into their lab reports.” 

In some cases, cellphones are part of the assessment. “Clearly, taking a position where we were banning them wouldn’t be effective and would contradict a lot of our learning objectives and aims.”

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Neighbourhoods cashing in on condos with Section 37 funds

Neighbourhoods cashing in on condos with Section 37 funds

The condo craze in Midtown brings noise, congestion, gleaming towers and a new skyline. The boom also brings in more revenue for the city through an increased tax base, development charges, park levies and Section 37 money.
Posted 57 minutes ago
Mounting injuries could turn the Blue Jays bad April into a terrible spring

Mounting injuries could turn the Blue Jays bad April into a terrible spring

While things have looked pretty bad in the first 12 games — the worst start in franchise history, to be exact — it’s still just 12 games. The thing about the baseball season is that it is really, really long. A sample size of less than 7.5% of the year is just not enough to make any definitive assumptions about what this team is made of, no matter what those who are mad online have to say.
Posted 2 days ago
Urban farming takes root in Toronto backyards

Urban farming takes root in Toronto backyards

In a city where farm-to-table restaurants are all the rage, it’s no wonder Torontonians are hopping aboard the urban farming trend and growing their own fruits and vegetables at home. Here are four local organizations that can help you get started.
Posted 6 days ago
Legendary Canadian rockers including Moe Berg join forces to form the TransCanada Highwaymen

Legendary Canadian rockers including Moe Berg join forces to form the TransCanada Highwaymen

In this swirl of whiskey-drenched memories and hot licks comes the TransCanada Highwaymen, a band composed of four former band leaders from that indie rock heyday: Berg of The Pursuit of Happiness, Chris Murphy of Sloan, Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Ladies and Craig Northey of Odds.
Posted 6 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module