Books: Five spring books on our reading radar by Toronto authors

By Post City Staff

The Change Room by Karen Connelly

What’s better on a warm spring day than a book with a little sex? Toronto writer Karen Connelly tells the story of Eliza Keenan — mother of two, devoted wife to a professor — whose life (and, yes, sex life) is turned upside down by a chance encounter with a woman in a store change room. Sounds like some good cottage reading from a Governor General’s Award winner.

Fugue States by Pasha Malla

One of many talented young writers in the GTA, Malla is set to publish his second novel this May. Fugue States tells the story of two friends — one grieving over the death of his father, one a pot-head — on a journey from Canada to Kashmir, India. Expect serious hilarity in this road trip tale from the writer behind such books as People Park and The Withdrawal Method.

Roughneck by Jeff Lemire

Acclaimed graphic novelist Jeff Lemire, of Essex County fame, returns with Roughneck following on the heels of his Secret Path project with Gord Downie. His new work has Lemire returning to his hockey roots from Essex County with a story of a former hockey player facing his demons and reconnecting with his troubled sister in a small town in the north.

Baseball Life Advice by Stacey May Fowles

Think baseball is boring? Think again, as Fowles has penned an instant classic on the grand old game with the heart of a true fan. This book is candid and personal and talks about everything Toronto baseball fans enjoy, from bat flips to the art of the boo. Fowles is an award-winning journalist who also writes for the Globe and Mail and Walrus, among other publications.

The New Farm by Brent Preston

Going back to the land and giving up on all this city living is a dream that never seems to go out of style. But few rarely dive into the dirt. Brent Preston did 10 years ago, moving from Toronto with his wife and two children to start an organic farm on an empty plot of land. Their adventures, chronicled in his new book, will surely fuel the dream for another generation.