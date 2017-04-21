David Suzuki has an Earth Day challenge for Toronto

By David Suzuki

Published:

Suzuki palling around with a toddler who supports saving the bees

Image: Derek Martin

My Earth Day challenge for Post City readers is to help bring bees and butterflies to your neighbourhood this year. 

The David Suzuki Foundation can help. The foundation has recruited residents in Thornhill and Toronto’s Cedarvale neighbourhood to become Butterflyway Rangers, and we can all get in on the planet-friendly fun. 

The mission is to plant patches of wildflowers for local bees and butterflies in yards, balconies, roadsides, parks and schools. The goal is to create local “butterflyways” — habitat highways for pollinators.Take a stroll and reimagine your block as a bee and butterfly corridor. Find spots for pollinators and get planting! Check davidsuzuki.org/butterflyway for tips. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

David Suzuki is the host of the CBC’s The Nature of Things and author of more than 30 books on ecology. 

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Celebrate Record Store Day Toronto style

Celebrate Record Store Day Toronto style

Searching for ­iconic albums by T.O.’s best local bands in the bins can be fun and rewarding
Posted 4 hours ago
Earth Day: 6,100 bikes a day on Bloor

Earth Day: 6,100 bikes a day on Bloor

Posted 5 hours ago
Toronto novelist Claire Cameron is back with ‘The Last Neanderthal’

Toronto novelist Claire Cameron is back with ‘The Last Neanderthal’

Toronto novelist Claire Cameron wants people to understand that Neanderthals are people too, sort of.
Posted 8 hours ago
City orders heritage renovation reversed

City orders heritage renovation reversed

A homeowner in North York said he will take down new alterations to his house that were added without permission from City of Toronto Heritage Preservation Services (HPS).
Posted 1 day ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module