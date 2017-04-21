David Suzuki has an Earth Day challenge for Toronto

By David Suzuki

Suzuki palling around with a toddler who supports saving the bees Image: Derek Martin

My Earth Day challenge for Post City readers is to help bring bees and butterflies to your neighbourhood this year.

The David Suzuki Foundation can help. The foundation has recruited residents in Thornhill and Toronto’s Cedarvale neighbourhood to become Butterflyway Rangers, and we can all get in on the planet-friendly fun.

The mission is to plant patches of wildflowers for local bees and butterflies in yards, balconies, roadsides, parks and schools. The goal is to create local “butterflyways” — habitat highways for pollinators.Take a stroll and reimagine your block as a bee and butterfly corridor. Find spots for pollinators and get planting! Check davidsuzuki.org/butterflyway for tips.