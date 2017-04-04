10th Annual Real Estate Roundtable: The top five sales in Toronto
Bridle Path is where it's at for the biggest ticket homes
By Post City Staff
Published:
To get a real sense of just how high real estate prices are in Toronto, we rounded up the five most expensive houses to sell in the last year.
- Starting in first place is a $22-million property on High Point Road in the Bridle Path (pictured).
- The next three homes are also in the Bridle Path area, ranging from $16.5 million down to $12 million.
- In fifth spot is a Forest Hill home on Warren Road that sold for $10.875 million.