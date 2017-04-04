10th Annual Real Estate Roundtable: The top five sales in Toronto Bridle Path is where it's at for the biggest ticket homes By Post City Staff



A $22-million property on High Point Road in the Bridle Path neighbourhood To get a real sense of just how high real estate prices are in Toronto, we rounded up the five most expensive houses to sell in the last year. Starting in first place is a $22-million property on High Point Road in the Bridle Path (pictured).

The next three homes are also in the Bridle Path area, ranging from $16.5 million down to $12 million.

In fifth spot is a Forest Hill home on Warren Road that sold for $10.875 million.

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.