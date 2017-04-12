Richmond Hill firefighter pulls pooch from pond

By Courtney Greenberg

Published:

Fire captain Dan St. John (right)

When Richmond Hill fire captain Dan St. John received a call about a dog stuck in a water retention pond, he knew that he and his team had to step into action fast. 

On March 6, Richmond Hill Fire and Emergency Services members were called to a pond off Cooperage Crescent after a dog fell through the ice 12 metres from the shore. The weather was crisp, with temperatures hovering above the freezing mark. When St. John arrived at Toll Bar Park, he said he directed his firefighters and other crews, and they all put on ice water rescue suits.

“There was about 15 feet of ice surrounding the edge of the pond and the rest was open water in the middle,” St. John said.

The dog was struggling to swim as firefighters spread out on the ice. 

“We [reached] the dog by the collar, and he was attached through a rope … so we hauled him back in and it was a happy ending,” he said.

St. John said the owner was quite ecstatic that we got the dog out so quickly. “[The dog] was shivering and he was OK. We got there in time,” he said.

St. John wants to remind owners to keep their pets leashed around waterways during this time of the year, and if your pet does fall through, call police immediately. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Brick Works cable car project one step closer to reality

Brick Works cable car project one step closer to reality

When the Don Valley Cable Car project was originally made public, some civic eyebrows were raised, but after the project team collected feedback from the community, the project is moving on to the next stage.
Posted 12 hours ago
‘Brojects’ stars share DIY design secrets for the cottage

‘Brojects’ stars share DIY design secrets for the cottage

As Torontonians make their mass exodus to the lake this spring, we’ve got a list of do-it-yourself projects that anyone can take on as they open their cottage.
Posted 2 days ago
Books: Five spring books on our reading radar by Toronto authors

Books: Five spring books on our reading radar by Toronto authors

Spring is a big season for new reads and we've rounded up five favourites from this year’s crop.
Posted 2 days ago
Jewish high school in Vaughan set to close

Jewish high school in Vaughan set to close

A petition started by a student has garnered hundreds of signatures in an effort to save a private Jewish high school in Vaughan. But the TanenbaumCHAT Kimel Family Education Centre (TCK), located at 9600 Bathurst St., is still set to close on June 23 due to low enrolment.
Posted 3 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module