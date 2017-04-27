Taveeta Szymanowicz on her budding television and music career

By Nikki Gill

Szymanowicz plays Thalia on Family Channel’s ‘The Next Step’

When Taveeta Szymanowicz walked into her audition for a spot in the second season of Family Channel’s The Next Step, a show that follows the lives of an elite group of young dancers, she wasn’t expecting a big role.

“I was so pumped and just hoping to book a small dance role where I can dance in the back,” says the Cardinal Carter grad. But the creator of the series decided to develop an entirely new character, Thalia, for her instead.

This was Szymanowicz’s first step in achieving her dream of being a performer — a dream that started with Cardinal Carter’s production of Footloose.

“I went out to go watch, and I was like, ‘This is so cool. I don’t want to limit myself to just dancing. I would love to be on that stage and act, dance and sing.’ That was the first moment that sparked that fire,” she says.

Szymanowicz enrolled in the dance program at Cardinal Carter in Grade 7 but says she started performing when she was three years old for her family on the couch. She credits the arts program at Cardinal Carter for motivating her to pursue a career in the arts.

“I really feel that without that arts program and me attending that school for six years, I truly would not be the person I am today,” she says. “It’s what fuelled the fire for me to want to become an actress and a singer and pursue my dreams as a triple threat.” And that dream came true when she booked her role on The Next Step while she was still in high school.

“Being in high school and being able to book a professional role is really what kick started that ‘OK, this is what’s going to be my career’ mentality,” says Szymanowicz.

Aside from the show, she has also performed onstage in the past two productions of Ross Petty’s annual holiday show.

“It ties in to what I wanted to do when I was at Carter. I wanted to be onstage and be able to dance, sing and act,” she says.

And naturally, to complete the triple threat combination, she also just released her debut single, “Resurrection,” on March 28, available on Apple Music, iTunes and Spotify.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a while … being able to get into the studio and put my thoughts down on paper and turn that into a song and turn that into a collection of songs that tell my story,” says Szymanowicz. “I’m really excited to be pursuing this part of my career.”

But of course, she has not strayed far from her dancing roots. Szymanowicz also runs her own dance company, Liberum dance project. She produces dance workshops, performances and pop-up classes and always donates a portion of the proceeds to a disease and disorder charity.

“The mission behind the company is ‘We move for those who cannot move,’ ” she says.

Other than that, she says she’s currently working on her music and following her dreams.