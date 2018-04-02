5 historic Toronto events from Aprils of years past

By Post City Staff

Published:

The Toronto Islands circa 1930

City of Toronto Archives

April showers...or should that be April floods on the island? Post City cast a nostalgic eye over the historic events that happened in Toronto on this month across the years.

We rounded up five highlights from the past 160 Aprils. 

On April 18, 1942, the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup, defeating the Detroit Red Wings in a seven-game series. And, yes, it could finally happen again. Prepare the parade route! 

On April 4, 1990, Alannah Myles’ hit song “Black Velvet” hit number one on the U.S. singles chart. Yes, 28 years ago. Sigh. 

On April 3, 1947, the Silver Rail at Yonge and Shuter became the first Toronto bar with an LCBO liquor licence. 

On April 18, 1878, John Ross Robertson founded the Toronto Telegram, a conservative newspaper to rival the liberal Toronto Star.

 

Last year wasn’t the first time Toronto Island was under water. The islands were formed back in April of 1858 when a storm washed over the area. Hopefully this spring we won’t get the intense rains that kept the Island off limits for far too long.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Midtown teenagers targetted in a series of "swarming-style" robberies at Yonge and Eglinton

Midtown teenagers targetted in a series of "swarming-style" robberies at Yonge and Eglinton

The midtown community is on full alert after a dramatic rise in swarming robberies in the Yonge and Eglinton area as young teenagers have been confronted by large groups and robbed, some at knifepoint.
Posted 3 hours ago
First Nation composer Jeremy Dutcher is waxing poetic about his roots

First Nation composer Jeremy Dutcher is waxing poetic about his roots

On his debut album, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, Jeremy Dutcher takes archival recordings of traditional Wolastoq songs and creates new music.
Posted 15 hours ago
Toronto resident launches cannabis delivery service Duber

Toronto resident launches cannabis delivery service Duber

Toronto resident Saul Silver launched Duber, a new app that allows cannabis users to order their legal marijuana products and have them delivered by former Uber drivers.
Posted 2 days ago
Anti-fur protestors rally against Drake and his Canada Goose partnership

Anti-fur protestors rally against Drake and his Canada Goose partnership

Drake recently found himself on the wrong side of PETA because of his partnership with Canada Goose, the popular outerwear company that uses goose down and coyote fur.
Posted 4 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module