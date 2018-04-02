5 historic Toronto events from Aprils of years past

By Post City Staff

The Toronto Islands circa 1930 City of Toronto Archives

April showers...or should that be April floods on the island? Post City cast a nostalgic eye over the historic events that happened in Toronto on this month across the years.

We rounded up five highlights from the past 160 Aprils.

On April 18, 1942, the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup, defeating the Detroit Red Wings in a seven-game series. And, yes, it could finally happen again. Prepare the parade route!

On April 4, 1990, Alannah Myles’ hit song “Black Velvet” hit number one on the U.S. singles chart. Yes, 28 years ago. Sigh.

On April 3, 1947, the Silver Rail at Yonge and Shuter became the first Toronto bar with an LCBO liquor licence.

On April 18, 1878, John Ross Robertson founded the Toronto Telegram, a conservative newspaper to rival the liberal Toronto Star.

Last year wasn’t the first time Toronto Island was under water. The islands were formed back in April of 1858 when a storm washed over the area. Hopefully this spring we won’t get the intense rains that kept the Island off limits for far too long.