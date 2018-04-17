Protection of historic train station is paramount to Scrivener Square development plans

New plans for a development that overlooks former North Toronto railway station were heard by more than 100 locals last month

By Josh Sherman

A rendering of the development opposite the Summerhill clock tower

A scaled back proposal for a contentious highrise residential development at 5 Scrivener Square overlooking the former North Toronto railway station received raucous disapproval from some community members at a public meeting last month.

More than 100 people packed into the Isabel Bader Theatre on March 20 to see an updated proposal from developers Diamond Corp. and Tricon, who bought the site together in June 2016.

The revised proposal reaches a height of 21 storeys, down five from the previous pitch residents were shown in November last year. The number of units — which developer Steve Diamond suggested would be luxury rentals, not condos — has been reduced to 141 versus the original 182. A 332-square-metre public park has also been added to plans.

Kristyn Wong-Tam, councillor for Ward 27 Toronto Centre–Rosedale, said, “Certainly there were significant adjustments responding to the community’s concern, especially with respect to additional public realm.”

Wong-Tam, who said she had not seen the updated proposal until that evening, declined to state whether she supported the development.

The original, taller proposal is before the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) following an appeal from Diamond Corp., attendees heard. But if the city approves the latest proposal, Diamond said “we would abandon that appeal.”

For many who commented at the evening event, the changes presented were not enough. Local resident George Braoudakis was one of a number of people who do not approve of a structure any taller than the train station–turned-LCBO’s iconic clock tower.

“You know, we can be accused of NIMBYism or whatever, but this is also an important part of the heritage of the city,” he said. “The soldiers left for World War One from that station. Now we’re gonna be building a little downtown complex here — it’s a sad state of affairs.”

The loudest voices were opposed to the development, but some in attendance supported the new iteration, including Debbie Briggs, president of the Summerhill Resident’s Association.

She said she didn’t like the earlier vision for the site, but her group approves of what was presented.

“Would I like it a little lower? Yes, but in this day and age … I think we’re very lucky to have a developer that is interested in working with the community,” she said.