Toronto resident launches cannabis delivery service Duber

The new app will see former Uber drivers deliver legal marijuana products to customers

By Post City Staff

Saul Silver is launching his new app, Duber, on April 1.

Capitalizing on the growth of ride-sharing apps and the coming legalization of cannabis, on April 1 Toronto resident Saul Silver launched Duber, a new app that allows cannabis users to order their legal marijuana products and have them delivered by former Uber drivers.

Silver stumbled on the idea in an attempt to procure some cannabis after finding out his favourite local dispensary was raided by Toronto Police Service. Rather than wait 24 hours for the shop to reopen fully stocked and ready for business, Silver contacted random drivers until he found one that understood his request for “420 at 205 Repton Road.”

According to Silver, the driver was so courteous and efficient that the two struck up a conversation. As it turned out, the driver was a software engineering student at the University of Toronto, who drove to make ends meet. In exchange for a five-star review and a five per cent interest in the company, the driver sketched out the rough idea of an algorithm that would allow users to connect the Ontario Cannabis Store order line with the nearest driver. And Duber was born.

Silver, a Ceramics and Pottery major from Lethbridge, Alberta who was voted Most Likely to Play in a Grateful Dead Tribute Band by his classmates, has already received interest from other cities in adopting his platform and an IPO is pending.

Duber is available as a free download at the App Store. Use discount code: aprilfools for 10 percent off your first order courtesy of Post City.