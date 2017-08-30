Development causes iconic jeanery to change ‘zip’ code

Over the Rainbow will move to the Manulife Centre after 42 years in Yorkville

By Post City Staff

Published:

A rendering of Over The Rainbow's new location

Joel Carman isn’t your average shopkeep. Over the past 42 years, since he first opened Over the Rainbow in 1975, he has been on the floor, building friendships with the customers of Yorkville. Now, with a new development proposed by First Capital Realty for the store’s site at 101 Yorkville Ave., Carman has made plans to relocate his family-run business to the Manulife Centre, with a window on Balmuto Street. The new store is slated for completion in late 2018.

Were you offered space in the new development?
No. I think First Capital is going to go after very high-end retailers, like the Chanels of this world and the Jimmy Choos. I think that’s the future of Yorkville.… I think it’s endemic of what’s happening in the city.… People are paying so much money for property that they have to get big rents. I think it’s very difficult for an independent today to survive in this environment.… It’s almost scary because the independents are such an important part of our culture, and they’re being squeezed out. 

What has been the highlight of your time spent at the store?
I’ve had customers and families that have been shopping here for 42 years. Watching these families grow and now dealing with the second and third generations. So many of them have become friends of mine. That’s probably the highlight. And we’ve had a tremendous amount of celebrities: Wayne Gretzky, Doug Gilmour, Chris Bosh, Alec Baldwin, Hilary Duff, Jim Cuddy and even Sonny Bono. 

What can you tell us about the new store on Balmuto Street?
We’re going to have 650 square feet, with higher ceilings. It will be a fresh take on what we do. Our prime excellence is delivering premium denim with alterations and service. That will continue. And we’ll be expanding our men’s department (416-967-7448).

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

From the Annex to the Olympics

From the Annex to the Olympics

Posted 23 hours ago
Stephanie Kaliner on making her way in the wild world of comedy

Stephanie Kaliner on making her way in the wild world of comedy

Stephanie Kaliner is known for her writing credits on sitcoms such as Schitt’s Creek and Mr. D and, most recently, her show Terrific Women. She says her passion started with improv classes in Grade 7.
Posted 2 days ago
Prolific bank robber charged in relation to 12 bank robberies across York Region

Prolific bank robber charged in relation to 12 bank robberies across York Region

After an international manhunt, a prolific male bank robber pled guilty to seven of 17 armed robberies he is alleged to have committed across Canada from 2010 to 2015. Twelve of those alleged bank robberies happened in York Region, including at four banks in Richmond Hill and Thornhill.
Posted 2 days ago
Eye on York Region: Our area’s own Urban Design Awards

Eye on York Region: Our area’s own Urban Design Awards

The City of Vaughan is in the midst of just that, accepting nominations for its Urban Design Awards, recognizing the best in sustainable design, heritage projects, high-quality architecture and other enhancements to the public and private realms.
Posted 3 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module