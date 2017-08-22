Erica Godfrey’s brainchild raises millions for Baycrest

By Samantha Peksa

Published:

Erica Godfrey

Meet Erica Godfrey, the Forest Hill resident responsible for all those big brains popping up across Toronto.

Godfrey sits on the board at Baycrest Health Sciences and came up with the idea for the Brain Project fundraiser after she was inspired by New York’s Fabergé Big Egg Hunt in 2014 — similar to Mel Lastman’s Moose in the City. It was launched for the second year at Nathan Phillips Square in July and consists of 100 large-scale sculptures of the human brain, designed by a multitude of artists, scattered across the city. 

In 2016, the project raised $1.3 million for Baycrest to go toward Alzheimer’s and dementia research and care, with the sponsorship of a single brain sculpture costing $15,000 for the summer and $25,000 to own the brain afterward.

More importantly to Godfrey, the project has succeeded at bringing brain research to the forefront of the conversation. 

“For me, the biggest motivation is to try to engage young people,” she said. “I think the stigma is that Alzheimer’s is an old person’s disease, but actually there are so many people in their 50s who are being diagnosed with early-onset.”

This year, to commemorate Canada’s 150th anniversary, 10 of the brains will be designed by great Canadians, such as Wayne Gretzky, Kurt Browning and John Mann from Spirit of the West — who has waged a personal battle against Alzheimer’s since he was diagnosed with early-onset in 2014.

Godfrey said to keep an eye out, as more brains are expected to go on display this summer.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Outdoor flick fest features Born Ruffians rocker making film debut

Outdoor flick fest features Born Ruffians rocker making film debut

Luke Lalonde, lead singer of Canadian indie band the Born Ruffians, can now count acting as one of his many talents. Lalonde stars in the new movie Sundowners and will be performing prior to a screening of the film on Aug. 29 as part of Toronto’s Open Roof Festival.
Posted 18 hours ago
Work Out with Monika: Monika learns to play bike polo, a sport where women rule

Work Out with Monika: Monika learns to play bike polo, a sport where women rule

Polo on bicycles has been around for more than 100 years. Hard court bike polo (on cement) gained popularity around 2007 as a pastime for bicycle messengers in Seattle between deliveries. Alex Lyon from Toronto Bike Polo taught me in the ins and outs of the hard court version on the hockey rink at Dufferin Grove Park.
Posted 18 hours ago
McKenzie House a rare historical gem in rapidly developing North York

McKenzie House a rare historical gem in rapidly developing North York

McKenzie House was built in 1913, by John and Eva McKenzie. The property was once a 144-acre farm owned by Phillip McKenzie that stretched from Yonge Street to Bayview Avenue, and from Norton Avenue to Parkview Avenue.
Posted 2 days ago
Reviving a dead Midtown intersection

Reviving a dead Midtown intersection

Toronto-based developer First Capital Realty, which also owns Yorkville Village and the Pusateri’s property at Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West, has already begun extensive renovations to the existing six-storey building at 3080 Yonge St. overtop of the Yonge and Lawrence subway station.
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module