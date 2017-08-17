From TV to the CNE: Kiefer Sutherland playing at the Ex

By Post City Staff

As far as actors go, Toronto native Kiefer Sutherland is as recognizable as they come. He’s had a string of hit movies followed by a starring role on long-running TV series 24. And he’s been shooting Designated Survivor here all year.

But playing country and western music? Not so much.

Truth be told, Sutherland was an actual cowboy. He competed on the rodeo circuit and had a 500-strong herd of cattle. Those are bona fides right there. Last year, Sutherland released his first album Down In a Hole. “The irony is that I had no intention of making an album. I’m acutely aware of the stigma of an actor doing music,” he said to Post City at the time. Sutherland brings his six-string and tales of love and loss to the CNE Bandshell on Aug. 20.