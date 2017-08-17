From TV to the CNE: Kiefer Sutherland playing at the Ex

By Post City Staff

Published:

As far as actors go, Toronto native Kiefer Sutherland is as recognizable as they come. He’s had a string of hit movies followed by a starring role on long-running TV series 24. And he’s been shooting Designated Survivor here all year.

But playing country and western music? Not so much.

Truth be told, Sutherland was an actual cowboy. He competed on the rodeo circuit and had a 500-strong herd of cattle. Those are bona fides right there. Last year, Sutherland released his first album Down In a Hole. “The irony is that I had no intention of making an album. I’m acutely aware of the stigma of an actor doing music,” he said to Post City at the time. Sutherland brings his six-string and tales of love and loss to the CNE Bandshell on Aug. 20.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Community pop-up to yield 20-foot art installation

Community pop-up to yield 20-foot art installation

The Dream Weaver Project, launched by City of Vaughan cultural services department and facilitated by the educational services group ThinkinEd, has been popping up in various events around Vaughan since Canada Day, which saw 3,000 participants in attendance.
Posted 18 hours ago
How They Met: The cameraman and the television host

How They Met: The cameraman and the television host

Posted 1 day ago
Dream Homes: Super-luxury Toronto homes listed on Airbnb

Dream Homes: Super-luxury Toronto homes listed on Airbnb

A $5,000-per-night Yorkville loft with a guest list that includes Gigi Hadid faces off against a Bridle Path mansion for $2,000 a night near Drake’s new digs. Where would you rather spend your stay?
Posted 3 days ago
Woozy She-Devils bring catchy retro tunes to T.O. for Camp Wavelength

Woozy She-Devils bring catchy retro tunes to T.O. for Camp Wavelength

The duo (Boucher along with bandmate Kyle Jukka) started exploring music as part of Montreal’s underground loft scene at the Torn Curtain, the same alternative venue where another Boucher, of the Claire variety, created Grimes — the electronic music phenom who scored a massive hit with her last album, Art Angels.
Posted 3 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module