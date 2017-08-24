North York relief line a new priority

By Jaye Robinson, Ward 25 Councillor

At Toronto City Council this spring, we voted to move ahead with planning and design work on the Downtown Relief line.

Each and every day I hear from residents frustrated by the overcrowding and delays on the Yonge line, especially at York Mills, Lawrence and Eglinton stations. As a transit user, I’ve also experienced these problems first-hand.

The downtown relief line has now been divided into two projects: the Relief Line South (from Pape station south to Queen Street) and the Relief Line North (from Pape Station to Eglinton or Sheppard Avenue).

Although planning on the relief line to date has focused on the southern piece, I’m pleased to share that the city is kick-starting planning work on the Relief Line North project and will deliver an initial business case in early 2018.

To help move this planning forward, I tabled a motion asking staff to develop a robust community consultation plan, consider naming the new transit line the Don Mills line and look at building up to the Sheppard line to maximize transit connectivity.

In the meantime, to deal with the current capacity problems on the Yonge line, I’ve pushed Toronto Transit Commission staff to report on what efforts are underway to improve service and reliability, including the status of the Automatic Train Control (ATC) project. This project involves updating the signalling system so that the speed of and separation between trains will be controlled automatically, which could improve train capacity and shorten wait times.