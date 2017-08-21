Reviving a dead Midtown intersection

Construction at Yonge and Lawrence already underway

By Samantha Peksa

A rendering of what the new building at 3080 Yonge St. will look like come 2018

Big changes are coming to the northwest corner of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Toronto-based developer First Capital Realty, which also owns Yorkville Village and the Pusateri’s property at Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West, has already begun extensive renovations to the existing six-storey building at 3080 Yonge St. overtop of the Yonge and Lawrence subway station.

The renovations include a new building facade and a three-storey TTC entrance and facade as well as streetscaping and road alterations to allow for wider sidewalks.

Councillor Christin Carmichael Greb, of Ward 16, Eglinton-Lawrence, said the development should help add some much-needed vibrancy to the area.

“I think it’ll be great for the community because it’s kind of a dead intersection. You drive through, there’s a library and park, but there’s not much activity otherwise at the intersection. So having this development there will be great for that area,” she said.

She noted the renovations will help improve accessibility to the subway by way of an elevator for those with disabilities or strollers.

Jodi Shpigel, senior vice-president of development with First Capital, shared some of the more recent plans for the property.

“We have entered into a lease with Loblaws, and they will operate a City Market which is an urban format grocery store that is already in other neighbhourhoods,” said Shpigel.

A restaurant with a large patio facing onto Lawrence will also be incorporated into the new build.

Shpigel would not disclose what else may be coming as negotiations are still ongoing.

“We are in discussions with several potential restaurant operators and other retailers and service retailers that will enhance the offering to the neighbourhood,” she said.

Carmichael Greb said apart from some noise complaints concerning construction beginning too early at the site, the redevelopment has been a fairly smooth process.

Construction is expected to be finished by the first half of 2018. Upon completion, First Capital Realty will have invested approximately $130 million in the property.