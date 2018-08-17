A massive pop-up park is coming to Yonge and Bloor

The intersection will be car free and green for four hours this weekend

By Post City Staff

Children playing on the grass at last year's event

Yonge and Bloor is going green this weekend, as part of the Open Streets Toronto Green Street Challenge. A pop-up park will materialize in the heart of the downtown Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., as 5,000 square feet of sod is laid down in the middle of the bustling intersection. The area will be closed to traffic to make way for dance performances, a Lululemon-led yoga class, Muskoka chairs, park benches, tents and unstructured play areas for little ones.



Yogi's laid down their mats in the middle of the street in 2017

Activity hubs will be set up at other intersections across the city, including giant Jenga and outdoor exercise classes at Bloor and Spadina, face painting and jazz music at Bloor and Bathurst, a play-me piano in front of the Royal Conservatory of Music, zumba and street hockey at Yonge and Wellesley, and more.

Get your walking shoes ready :)



See you on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/Tm0zIoBW3l — Open Streets TO (@OpenStreetsTO) August 16, 2018

It’ll be a pedestrian's paradise, with so many activities planned. Drivers should plan their routes accordingly, although car crossings will still be possible at most of the major intersections on Bloor Street, including Church Street, Bay Street, Avenue Road, Bathurst Street, Spadina Avenue and others.



Kids, pups and parents at last year's event