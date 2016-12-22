Demolition plan for 80-year-old Forest Hill house spurs debate

By Kristina Kirkaldy

Image: Google street view

A proposal to tear down an 80-year-old house in Forest Hill and sever the site into two lots has prompted residents to advocate for its heritage status.

On Nov. 15, the Toronto and East York Community Council (TEYCC) recommended that Toronto City Council include 276 Forest Hill Rd. on the city’s Heritage Register, in support of the evaluation by Heritage Preservation Services (HPS).

According to Ward 22 councillor Josh Matlow, the building is an important part of the neighbourhood’s history. “The heritage nomination by the local residents is legitimate,” said Matlow. “This is not a case of neighbours wanting to preserve a property just because it’s the only way to stop development.”

The two-storey detached home was built in 1936 and was formerly owned by Toronto financier Arthur D. Morrow. It was designed by the renowned architectural firm Allward and Gouinlock shortly after the firm was established in 1935. Allward and Gouinlock was lauded for its high-end residential projects as well as its post–Second World War designs, such as Sunnybook Hospital (1945).

“The local community brought the pedigree of this building to our attention,” said Brian Maguire, of the Forest Hill Homeowners’ Association. “[They are] the driving force to block its demolition.”

In an email to the Toronto Preservation Board (TPB), the landowner’s lawyer David Bronskill asked to defer the designation so his client could review the heritage evaluation in detail. Bronskill said his client is continuing to pursue community-driven resolutions.

The Committee of Adjustment for Toronto and East York will revisit the proposal Dec. 7, and the heritage designation will go to city council on Dec. 13.

The landowner and Bronskill did not respond to requests for comment.