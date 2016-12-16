Music legend Robbie Robertson points out six landmarks from his youth chronicled in his new memoir Testimony

By Ron Johnson

Robbie Robertson with The Band at The Last Waltz concert, Nov. 25, 1976

Robbie Robertson’s new memoir, Testimony, is a long time coming. He could have written it any time in the last quarter century or so, but according to him: “I was doing other stuff.” All right then. The book often reads like an incredible buddy film starring Robertson and his big brother character Levon Helm. It chronicles their many adventures during the early days with Ronnie Hawkins and later Levon and the Hawks and, of course, the Band, as well as his childhood right here in Toronto. During an interview with Post City, Robertson told us about a few of the landmarks about town that make an appearance in Testimony.

Alhambra Cinema, 568 Bloor St.

Talk about entertainment, you could go, there would be a cartoon, a serial, a news segment and a movie or maybe a double feature. It was a whole afternoon. And it was like a temple to me. I would go there and I saw movies that would blow my mind and that’s where I became addicted to movies.

Christie Pits

It was closest big park to where I lived [in the Annex, see above] when I was really young. It was a strange park. You know, a lot of parks you go to there might be trees, and a little pond or bushes and stuff, a place to kick a ball around. Christie Pits was like cliffs, you know, steep hills. And, so getting down the hill was one thing, then you have to get back up. But it was incredible. It was my first experience on a sled or a toboggan, but it was strange that this was the park. I liked that place. It was so much more fun to me than just going to a regular park. After that, there were other parks, and I thought, “What do we do, sit down” This isn’t any fun.’

Warwick Hotel, 202 Jarvis St.

It was at Dundas and Jarvis, which was the centre of prostitution in the city. The Westover and the Warwick were where musicians would stay when they were coming to play clubs on Yonge Street. Nobody thought about it as being the centre of vice, you know, in the city, but it was, and you could see it in the street. At the Warwick there were all kinds of strange characters living in this place, people that was comfortable in the underworld, people that were comfortable around vice.

Le Coq d’Or, 333 Yonge Street (now HMV)

So there was the Le Coq D’Or and right next door was the Edison on Yonge Street. Both of these clubs had fantastic music all the time. We’d be playing there, and next door Carl Perkins would be playing or Bo Diddley would be playing or Jerry Lee Lewis would be playing. And on and on and on, and they are right next door to each other. And Le Coq D’or is where Conway Twitty played, Narvel Felts, but it was more geared toward rockabilly and the Edison had R & B as well. And then up and down Yonge street there was great jazz. Toronto was always considered a jazz town. So Le Coq D’Or played a big part in the Ronnie Hawkins story and the Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks story.

Cabbagetown

The guys in what became the band, Rick [Danko], Richard [Manuel], Garth [Hudson], Levon and me, lived at my mother’s house in Cabbagetown. In this house, there were lots of rooms, and she was a tremendous cook, so for the guys, we just had some of the best times living with her, and as I’ve said in the book, people kind of looked at it as a Ma Barker and her gang thing, these bunch of scoundrels lived there, and she was almost one of the guys.

Scarborough Bluffs

A big part of my growing up was out there [where he got his first guitar]. It was at Kingston Road and Midland. Back then it was called Stop 14, Kingston Road and Midland, because [of] the buses — that was the highway back then. And so below Kingston Road was where you went right down to the Bluffs. The Bluffs are 100-foot cliffs, but there were ways to get down the cliffs too. So there was something exciting about being able to go down and hang on to stuff and climb down. But it was so beautiful to stand there and look out at that whole lake. And I remember standing there looking at that lake and thinking, “Wow, on the other side is the United States. I wonder what that’s like.” So many memories, life-changing memories. A major depot for me.

Ronnie Hawkins (L) and Robbie Robertson