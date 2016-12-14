Thornhill residents outraged over new freight train proposal

By Adriano Marchese

Resident associations in the Vaughan and Markham area are banding together in outrage over what they feel has been a lack of transparency over a proposal to redirect freight train traffic into the 905 area.

A report called, The Missing Link was commissioned in June 2015 by the City of Mississauga to determine the feasibility of redirecting freight traffic to free up commuter rail lines. But some residents have said the report is does not acknowledge the needs and possible impact on the Vaughan and Markham communities who would see the freight traffic rerouted in their area.

“This report is only partially correct because it ignored a whole region that is going to take the brunt of moving the freight trains and hazardous materials through our neighbourhoods,” said Jakov Zaidman, president of the World on Yonge Ratepayer Association.

A petition posted online by residents demands greater transparency and public consultation from the Province of Ontario’s Metrolinx and the City of Mississauga.

“It seems like somebody is almost trying to sneak it in.”

The petition also cites the danger of having hazardous and explosive materials transported in close proximity of schools and neighbourhoods as a major concern. So far, the petition has garnered 376 signatures, including concerned Vaughan residents such as Pamela Taraday-Levy.

“It seems like somebody is almost trying to sneak it in,” Taraday-Levy said. “There have been no public meetings as far as we know.”

In an effort to bring awareness to the communities affected by the rerouting of the freight trains, Taraday-Levy has been working to encourage discussion between CP Rail, Metrolinx and the community through town hall meetings and assemblies.

“I would like to see more transparency,” said Alan Shefman, councillor for Ward 5 in Vaughan, “[But] there is a lot of pressure on Metrolinx to free up track for commuter traffic.”

Currently, freight traffic has priority on the shared lines and is the primary cause of GO train delays.

CP Rail wrote in a statement to Post City that the relocation of rail lines and yards is a complex issue that is discussed and includes all parties affected. CP Rail would not comment further.

Metrolinx was unavailable for comment.