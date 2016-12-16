Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: Dr. Molly Shoichet

Science triumphs

DR. MOLLY SHOICHET

BY CRISTINA AMON, Dean of applied science and engineering at U of T

HER 2016: Till & McCulloch Award winner for contribution to global stem cell research

The motto of the Shoichet Lab is “Solving problems together” — and Molly Shoichet leads by example. As an engineer and innovator, as a teacher and mentor, as a communicator and collaborator, she is an exemplary ambassador for the promise and impact of visionary research on our society.

Fascinated by science since she was six years old, Molly has made it her mission to motivate and inspire young women and men to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math — to fearlessly ask the “big questions” and seek the “big answers.” Engineering ingenuity and science literacy are core competencies needed to address the world’s greatest challenges, and Molly is a powerful champion for this crucial cause.

Her expertise in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine is world renowned. She leads a multidisciplinary team working on a diverse range of high-impact projects, from brain and spinal cord regeneration to new drug delivery methods for treating cancer. A consummate collaborator, she is dedicated to working across disciplines to seek the fresh ideas and unexpected inspiration that lead to innovation and invention.

Molly is passionately committed to communicating the impact of her colleagues’ research to the public. She serves as U of T president Meric Gertler’s senior advisor on science and engineering engagement. And Research2Reality, which she founded to communicate cutting-edge research performed by Canada’s top engineers and scientists, is sparking nationwide conversations. With her energy, intellect, passion and drive, she is inspiring the next generation of researchers to envision and invent our collective future.