Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: Dr. Molly Shoichet

Science triumphs



Published:

DR. MOLLY SHOICHET
BY CRISTINA AMON, Dean of applied science and engineering at U of T

HER 2016: Till & McCulloch Award winner for contribution to global stem cell research

The motto of the Shoichet Lab is “Solving problems together” — and Molly Shoichet leads by example. As an engineer and innovator, as a teacher and mentor, as a communicator and collaborator, she is an exemplary ambassador for the promise and impact of visionary research on our society. 

Fascinated by science since she was six years old, Molly has made it her mission to motivate and inspire young women and men to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math — to fearlessly ask the “big questions” and seek the “big answers.” Engineering ingenuity and science literacy are core competencies needed to address the world’s greatest challenges, and Molly is a powerful champion for this crucial cause.

Her expertise in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine is world renowned. She leads a multidisciplinary team working on a diverse range of high-impact projects, from brain and spinal cord regeneration to new drug delivery methods for treating cancer. A consummate collaborator, she is dedicated to working across disciplines to seek the fresh ideas and unexpected inspiration that lead to innovation and invention.

Molly is passionately committed to communicating the impact of her colleagues’ research to the public. She serves as U of T president Meric Gertler’s senior advisor on science and engineering engagement. And Research2Reality, which she founded to communicate cutting-edge research performed by Canada’s top engineers and scientists, is sparking nationwide conversations. With her energy, intellect, passion and drive, she is inspiring the next generation of researchers to envision and invent our collective future.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: Tatiana Maslany's Emmy-earning year

Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: Tatiana Maslany's Emmy-earning year

​Tatiana Maslany is the most natural leader I’ve met. She’s gracious, kind, funny as hell and fearlessly talented. She’s easily the busiest actor in the world (without a doubt), and yet she still finds time to make everyone feel welcome on set.
Posted 42 minutes ago
Triumphant band The Strumbellas returns home for special show at the Danforth Music Hall

Triumphant band The Strumbellas returns home for special show at the Danforth Music Hall

The Strumbellas have had a very good year. When they released their first single “Spirits” from their latest album, Hope, it turned out to be an international hit, and the band enjoyed the most success they’ve had outside of Canada.
Posted 58 minutes ago
Demolition plan for 80-year-old Forest Hill house spurs debate

Demolition plan for 80-year-old Forest Hill house spurs debate

A proposal to tear down an 80-year-old house in Forest Hill and sever the site into two lots has prompted residents to advocate for its heritage status.
Posted 4 hours ago
Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: The boys from Rush keep giving back

Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: The boys from Rush keep giving back

The iconic band Rush — Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee and Neil Peart — should be Torontonians of the Year because their legacy as musicians, as humanitarians and as Torontonians is unparalleled.
Posted 1 day ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module