Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: The boys from Rush keep giving back

Their inspiring 2016: Recipients of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

By Andy Kim

Published:

L-R: Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee

The iconic band Rush — Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee and Neil Peart — should be Torontonians of the Year because their legacy as musicians, as humanitarians and as Torontonians is unparalleled. 

As a child of immigrants, I often think about how that affected my Canadianism. As I travelled the world, I came to understand the division between artist and citizen. I look back to only realize that the child in all of us is still either a weapon or healer. I remember, when I would bring a school chum home for dinner, my father would always ask me, “Whose son is he?”

Somewhere in the not too distant past I met Alex Lifeson. I realized that although we speak a different musical language we are kindred spirits in our sense of humanity. Alex embodies the sense of wonder and compassion you would meet in a missionary. Aren’t musicians missionaries of some sort? 

I never met Neil, but I’ve read about his drumming passion. I’ve always felt the drummer anchors the pulse of the band, and his humanity seeds his knowledge that he is only part of the equation. I’ve seen Geddy Lee a couple times but always been too shy to say hi. It’s Geddy’s voice that helps us travel to a remote space and time, but it’s the frequency in his voice that explains his humanity.

Rush, “Whose sons are you?” You are the sons of compassion and the sons of human welfare. It’s so easy to understand why Rush is the 2017 recipient of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award, why there is a Willowdale park honouring their legacy and why they will always be remembered for their contributions to life in Toronto and beyond. 

Andy Kim is a Canadian pop musician, singer and songwriter. This is the ninth story in our multi-part series on the most inspiring Torontonians of 2016. Yesterday's featured Richard Florida on Jennifer Keesmaat

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: Tatiana Maslany's Emmy-earning year

Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: Tatiana Maslany's Emmy-earning year

​Tatiana Maslany is the most natural leader I’ve met. She’s gracious, kind, funny as hell and fearlessly talented. She’s easily the busiest actor in the world (without a doubt), and yet she still finds time to make everyone feel welcome on set.
Posted 37 minutes ago
Triumphant band The Strumbellas returns home for special show at the Danforth Music Hall

Triumphant band The Strumbellas returns home for special show at the Danforth Music Hall

The Strumbellas have had a very good year. When they released their first single “Spirits” from their latest album, Hope, it turned out to be an international hit, and the band enjoyed the most success they’ve had outside of Canada.
Posted 53 minutes ago
Demolition plan for 80-year-old Forest Hill house spurs debate

Demolition plan for 80-year-old Forest Hill house spurs debate

A proposal to tear down an 80-year-old house in Forest Hill and sever the site into two lots has prompted residents to advocate for its heritage status.
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto’s most inspiring people of 2016: Richard Florida on Jennifer Keesmat, Toronto's city builder

Toronto’s most inspiring people of 2016: Richard Florida on Jennifer Keesmat, Toronto's city builder

Jennifer Keesmat has quite uniquely helped make our city stronger, more urban, pedestrian-friendly, bike-friendly and better planned. She is a natural leader who is very pragmatic and non-partisan, and she’s also a great role model.
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module