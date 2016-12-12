Way of the warrior: Raptors’ offence running the show

By Chris Suppa

Image: Demar Derozan by Keith Allison/Flickr

For all of the uncertainty surrounding the Toronto Raptors and their status as a borderline elite NBA team, one thing is certain: this team can score a whole heck of a lot.

The offence has carried the Raps to an 8-1 record in their last 9 contests, averaging a whopping 115.5 points per game during that stretch.

To say Toronto has been on a Golden State Warriors-esque run offensively is no exaggeration. The Raptors sit second in the league behind the Dubs in offensive rating, a statistic that expresses the number of points a team would score per 100 possessions.

The Raps’ offence excels by several other advanced metrics as well: first in free throws per field goal attempt, third in turnover percentage and fourth in effective field goal percentage, which adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more.

DeMar DeRozan continues to carry the Raptors when they have the ball; he sits amongst the league leaders in several offensive categories including points, field goals made, field goals attempted and free throws made. And Kyle Lowry’s sharpshooting from beyond the arc has him near the top of the league in 3-pointers made (behind Steph Curry, of course).

No one will mistake the Raptors’ playing style for the Warriors, however, it’s undeniable that Toronto scores about as much — and as efficiently — as the Western Conference powerhouse.

However, the Achilles’ heel of the club remains the defence. The Raptors defensive rating is firmly in the middle of the pack, just ahead of the Sixers, Kings and Rockets, teams that are certainly not associated with lockdown defensive skills.

Toronto is particularly weak in defensive rebound percentage, grabbing less than 75% per game, well below the league average.

This, no doubt, represents a major frustration for defensive-minded coach Dwane Casey, but given the way the offence has played of late, it’s difficult to dwell too closely.

Looking ahead, the Raptors do not play a team with a record above .500 (as of Sunday) for their next five contests.

After that, however, the Raptors will get another chance to find out just how well they stack up against the elite teams of the Western Conference, in the form of a 6-game road trip over the holidays against the likes of the San Antonio Spurs, the Utah Jazz, and, yes, the Warriors.

As is often the case following long West Coast roadies, Raptors fans should get a better sense of how good the team actually is — whether they like the answer or not.

Chris Suppa is a freelance writer and photographer based in Toronto. Follow him at @Suppa55 for somewhat-coherent ramblings about the Blue Jays and on Instagram at @chrissuppaphotography.