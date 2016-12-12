Way of the warrior: Raptors’ offence running the show

By Chris Suppa

Published:

Image: Demar Derozan by Keith Allison/Flickr

For all of the uncertainty surrounding the Toronto Raptors and their status as a borderline elite NBA team, one thing is certain: this team can score a whole heck of a lot.

The offence has carried the Raps to an 8-1 record in their last 9 contests, averaging a whopping 115.5 points per game during that stretch.

To say Toronto has been on a Golden State Warriors-esque run offensively is no exaggeration. The Raptors sit second in the league behind the Dubs in offensive rating, a statistic that expresses the number of points a team would score per 100 possessions.

The Raps’ offence excels by several other advanced metrics as well: first in free throws per field goal attempt, third in turnover percentage and fourth in effective field goal percentage, which adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more.

DeMar DeRozan continues to carry the Raptors when they have the ball; he sits amongst the league leaders in several offensive categories including points, field goals made, field goals attempted and free throws made. And Kyle Lowry’s sharpshooting from beyond the arc has him near the top of the league in 3-pointers made (behind Steph Curry, of course).

No one will mistake the Raptors’ playing style for the Warriors, however, it’s undeniable that Toronto scores about as much — and as efficiently — as the Western Conference powerhouse.

However, the Achilles’ heel of the club remains the defence. The Raptors defensive rating is firmly in the middle of the pack, just ahead of the Sixers, Kings and Rockets, teams that are certainly not associated with lockdown defensive skills.

Toronto is particularly weak in defensive rebound percentage, grabbing less than 75% per game, well below the league average.

This, no doubt, represents a major frustration for defensive-minded coach Dwane Casey, but given the way the offence has played of late, it’s difficult to dwell too closely.

Looking ahead, the Raptors do not play a team with a record above .500 (as of Sunday) for their next five contests.

After that, however, the Raptors will get another chance to find out just how well they stack up against the elite teams of the Western Conference, in the form of a 6-game road trip over the holidays against the likes of the San Antonio Spurs, the Utah Jazz, and, yes, the Warriors.

As is often the case following long West Coast roadies, Raptors fans should get a better sense of how good the team actually is — whether they like the answer or not.

Chris Suppa is a freelance writer and photographer based in Toronto. Follow him at @Suppa55 for somewhat-coherent ramblings about the Blue Jays and on Instagram at @chrissuppaphotography.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: Tatiana Maslany's Emmy-earning year

Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: Tatiana Maslany's Emmy-earning year

​Tatiana Maslany is the most natural leader I’ve met. She’s gracious, kind, funny as hell and fearlessly talented. She’s easily the busiest actor in the world (without a doubt), and yet she still finds time to make everyone feel welcome on set.
Posted 37 minutes ago
Triumphant band The Strumbellas returns home for special show at the Danforth Music Hall

Triumphant band The Strumbellas returns home for special show at the Danforth Music Hall

The Strumbellas have had a very good year. When they released their first single “Spirits” from their latest album, Hope, it turned out to be an international hit, and the band enjoyed the most success they’ve had outside of Canada.
Posted 53 minutes ago
Demolition plan for 80-year-old Forest Hill house spurs debate

Demolition plan for 80-year-old Forest Hill house spurs debate

A proposal to tear down an 80-year-old house in Forest Hill and sever the site into two lots has prompted residents to advocate for its heritage status.
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: The boys from Rush keep giving back

Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: The boys from Rush keep giving back

The iconic band Rush — Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee and Neil Peart — should be Torontonians of the Year because their legacy as musicians, as humanitarians and as Torontonians is unparalleled.
Posted 1 day ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module