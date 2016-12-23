Yonge and Eglinton’s remarkable public space

By Josh Matlow

Rendering of Yonge-Eg potential by James Parakh, city urban design manager

Yonge and Eglinton is one of the fastest growing areas in Toronto. As our neighbourhood becomes increasingly dense due to the province’s Growth Plan, it is imperative that we find creative ways to add new public space for local residents.

Through the Midtown in Focus plan that I helped initiate, our community has already been able to secure over 10 new public parks, plazas and open spaces in the area.

Although this progress is encouraging, our priority must be to create new public space at the intersection, especially after the wrong and short-sighted decision a few years ago to expand a mall over the former square at Yonge and Eglinton’s northwest corner.

With the completion of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in 2021, the TTC bus barns at the southwest corner of Yonge and Eglinton will no longer be needed as a construction staging ground.

It is important to start planning for the future to help ensure this site doesn’t remain an eyesore any longer than is necessary. I have been working with city planning staff on preliminary design work for a new and remarkable public space at the intersection. That’s what great cities like New York, London and Paris do.

We’ll create this public space by funding it by the remainder of the site’s redevelopment. Prior to a development application, residents will help set the narrative for prospective builders: proposals must include a grand public space to be enjoyed by local residents, office workers and visitors alike. I am determined to see this vision become a reality.

Josh Matlow is Ward 22 Councillor.