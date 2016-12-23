Yonge and Eglinton’s remarkable public space

By Josh Matlow

Published:

Rendering of Yonge-Eg potential by James Parakh, city urban design manager

Yonge and Eglinton is one of the fastest growing areas in Toronto. As our neighbourhood becomes increasingly dense due to the province’s Growth Plan, it is imperative that we find creative ways to add new public space for local residents.

Through the Midtown in Focus plan that I helped initiate, our community has already been able to secure over 10 new public parks, plazas and open spaces in the area. 

Although this progress is encouraging, our priority must be to create new public space at the intersection, especially after the wrong and short-sighted decision a few years ago to expand a mall over the former square at Yonge and Eglinton’s northwest corner. 

With the completion of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in 2021, the TTC bus barns at the southwest corner of Yonge and Eglinton will no longer be needed as a construction staging ground.

It is important to start planning for the future to help ensure this site doesn’t remain an eyesore any longer than is necessary. I have been working with city planning staff on preliminary design work for a new and remarkable public space at the intersection. That’s what great cities like New York, London and Paris do. 

We’ll create this public space by funding it by the remainder of the site’s redevelopment. Prior to a development application, residents will help set the narrative for prospective builders: proposals must include a grand public space to be enjoyed by local residents, office workers and visitors alike. I am determined to see this vision become a reality.

Josh Matlow is Ward 22 Councillor.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: Daniel Nestor on junior tennis phenom Denis Shapovalov

Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: Daniel Nestor on junior tennis phenom Denis Shapovalov

When he won the boys Wimbledon Junior Championship, I wasn’t surprised. He’s playing at a high level, so I knew that it was only a matter of time until he started winning tournaments like that, and he’s tough mentally, which is the most important thing.
Posted 1 day ago
Too Close to Call: These bars are lit

Too Close to Call: These bars are lit

Bookworms unite! These two bars have brought cocktails with a literary spin to the GTA. Poetry nights paired with fab drinks and urban crowds make these bars Wordsworth-friendly.
Posted 1 day ago
Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: Tatiana Maslany's Emmy-earning year

Toronto's most inspiring people of 2016: Tatiana Maslany's Emmy-earning year

​Tatiana Maslany is the most natural leader I’ve met. She’s gracious, kind, funny as hell and fearlessly talented. She’s easily the busiest actor in the world (without a doubt), and yet she still finds time to make everyone feel welcome on set.
Posted 2 days ago
Triumphant band The Strumbellas returns home for special show at the Danforth Music Hall

Triumphant band The Strumbellas returns home for special show at the Danforth Music Hall

The Strumbellas have had a very good year. When they released their first single “Spirits” from their latest album, Hope, it turned out to be an international hit, and the band enjoyed the most success they’ve had outside of Canada.
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module