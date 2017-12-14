City staff review Bayview Village master plan

Five towers proposed, with more community consultations planned

By Jo-Anne Craine

A developer has submitted a new application to redevelop the Bayview Village Shopping Centre, which has been greeted with some questions and skepticism by the local community. The master plan is making its way through the City of Toronto planning process.

QuadReal Properties Group has applied to build five residential towers of varying heights up to 33 storeys that would be constructed on portions of both the north and the south parking lot areas in addition to expanded commercial space on the Bayview Village site.

The city planning staff report identifies a number of issues that need to be resolved, including building height, density, scale, built form and massing.

Victoria Joly, spokesperson for the Bayview Village Association, expressed the group’s concerns about the proposal at a North York Community Council meeting held last month.

“We’re strongly opposed to the height and density of the proposal,” said Joly, before she added that the developer does seem willing to work with residents.

“[The developer] has been very forthcoming in trying to solicit and engage the local community,” she said.

Councillor David Shiner, of Ward 24, Willowdale, called the development “very aggressive” but noted the application is still in its early stages with much work to be done.

He said additional community consultation meetings will be held later this year.

“I’m sure we’re going to have a full house,” Shiner said.

“We extended it to have two meetings, one for the residents east of Bayview, and one for the residents in councillor Filion’s area that is west of Bayview,” he said.

Toby Wu, senior VP, development, eastern Canada, of QuadReal Properties Group, said the vision is to make Bayview Village an “experiential lifestyle” hub that incorporates residential, transit and retail into an already unique community.

He said the company realizes that the community holds Bayview Village “near and dear to their hearts” and said they’re “committed to taking a very collaborative approach with all stakeholders.”