Frontier’s Jessica Matten on her five favourite books

Toronto actor offers up a powerful and provocative reading list

By Ron Johnson

Published:

Jessica Matten, ‘Frontier’

This fall, the second season of Canadian historical drama Frontier premiered on Discovery with Toronto’s Jessica Matten back in action as Sokanon alongside series star Jason (“Aquaman”) Momoa.   

The show follows a band of outlaws led by Declan Harp (Momoa) battling the Hudson’s Bay Company over the burgeoning fur trade.

Matten, born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, had her breakthrough performance in the award-winning short film A Red Girl’s Reasoning. She moved to Toronto to pursue her acting career, and following the success of Frontier, which has already announced a third season, Matten was also named as a cast member of the upcoming CBC drama Burden of Truth. 

Matten offers up five of her most influential reads for your holiday reading pleasure:

The Break by Katherena Vermette
This novel takes place in the area that my mother grew up in and where she fought hard to make sure her own children were not raised, in hopes that we would have a better life. So it resonates on many personal levels. Also it is a story that touches on the treatment of our Indigenous girls/women, an issue dear to my heart that I constantly try to raise awareness about.

The Glass Castle by Jeanette Walls
I can not tell you how many times I’ve read this novel. Each time, it makes me laugh and breaks my heart in a different way. Again, it reminds me of a bit of my upbringing as I lived in 26 different homes by the age of 20. So I understand the vagabond life, so to speak.

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie 
Incredible novel. I related to the character because it really hit home — always feeling like I never fit in at school with my equally Canadian and Indigenous identity. I live in two worlds very much like this character.

The Book of Negroes by Lawrence Hill
I read this novel in one night. I stayed up until 5 a.m. and read it. I could not put this book down. What an incredible job encapsulating the essence and spirit of this beautiful protagonist’s fight for freedom and struggle as a woman of colour. I’ve always been drawn to novels with strong female voices overcoming impossible situations. This character is the voice of the strength that I believe all of us women embody.

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
I love novels that help educate on the experiences people share outside of the continent. There is nothing more moving than learning about the struggle and triumphs of others and being able to take a peek into their lives and cultures. Books like this teach me more about what it means to be human and keep me wanting to stay open and understand other peoples’ perspectives in this world. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Ron Johnson is the editor of Post City Magazines. Follow him on Twitter @TheRonJohnson.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Racist posters appear in Midtown

Racist posters appear in Midtown

Posters believed to be linked to a white nationalist group surfaced in two Midtown neighbourhoods last month, worrying residents.
Posted 17 hours ago
Of inflatable Santas and other Moore Park miracles

Of inflatable Santas and other Moore Park miracles

The residents of Inglewood Drive in Moore Park are surely on the nice list this year. The street is known for putting up large inflatable Santas which draw crowds of passersby from all over the GTA.
Posted 17 hours ago
Passionate songs of protest and peace with Buffy Sainte-Marie

Passionate songs of protest and peace with Buffy Sainte-Marie

Buffy Sainte-Marie has been singing songs of protest, peace and understanding for more than a half century. She’s inspired or woken up countless people along the way. Who better to speak with to kick off our issue highlighting inspiring women?
Posted 2 days ago
Too Close to Call: This town’s merriest misers

Too Close to Call: This town’s merriest misers

We’re pitting Soulpepper Scrooge against Ross Petty’s Scrooge in a battle of Toronto’s two premiere Christmas Carol productions. Who’s got the biggest, baddest ‘Bah! Humbug’ in town? Find out.
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module