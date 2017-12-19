Holiday gift guide for the music and vinyl lover in your life

By Post City Staff

Image: Dane Deaner on Unsplash

People who are into music, especially music presented in the vinyl format, are a picky lot. One off the mark gift could result in scathing ridicule, so tread carefully. Herewith, a cool half-dozen items that should help.

A New Career In A New Town, David Bowie vinyl box set, $272 (amazon.ca)

Buying a box set as holiday gift is a beautiful thing, and it is hard to find anything new for 2017 that tops A New Career In A New Town (1977-1982) by David Bowie. This package chronicles Bowie's best and most creative period and includes 13 discs, with four full studio albums, a 1978 live album and a number of cool little additions such as a new remix of the 1979 album Lodger, a yellow vinyl version of Stage, and an 84-page hardcover book.

DeFunc MUTE headphones, $199

Swedish company DeFunc has entered the Canadian market in a big way with the DeFunc MUTE active noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones. Wonderfully comfortable, with a fantastic sound experience, these stylish headphones are perfect for the music lover in your home, especially for those late-night Led Zeppelin cravings.

Jackie Shane: Any Other Way, vinyl, $43.33 (Amazon.ca)

One of the best reissues in this or any other year, this record from Toronto's own '60s soul sensation Jackie Shane, and transgender pioneer comes complete with a stunning storyline and enough soul to brighten even the darkest winter day. This 25-song double album features 13 live tracks and 12 songs from the studio including a scorching version of "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag." The prizes of this amazing collection are the live songs recorded from a legendary session at Yonge Street's Saphire Tavern. This is it.

Ultimate Ears Blast, $299

The new line of Bluetooth speakers from Ultimate Ears, the Blast and Megablast, come Alexa enabled to take advantage of Amazon's new intelligent personal assistant system. But, Alexa or not, these attractive audio components offer rich, clear sound for those looking for a portable addition. And look at all the vibrant colours!

Uncommon People: The Rise and Fall of the Rock Stars, by David Hepworth, $39 (hardcover)

Written by one of the most knowledgeable people in the game, this book takes a look at the moments that matter most in modern rock history, and touches upon all the big names. Instead of just a recounting, Hepworth chooses particular historical moments to explore everyone from Led Zeppelin and Bob Dylan to the Beatles and Jerry Lee Lewis. An ideal book to read while spinning vinyl.

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon, turntable, $599

Yes, there are plenty of more expensive turntables on the market, a slew released this year alone. But this number by the folks at Pro-Ject is so pretty, coming in a variety of bright colours. In addition, it provides amazing sound quality at this price point and includes a carbon fiber tonearm that is gloriously light and stiff. This unit would allow that certain someone in your life to take the vinyl trend to the next level.

​​