Local girl inspires bald is beautiful campaign

By Post City Staff

Published:

$44,000 raised for Kids Cancer Care in support of Katarina Burgess (right).

Residents in the Bedford Park community are going bald this winter, and they’re doing so for Katarina Burgess, a brave Grade 5 student at John Wanless Public School who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Katarina has osteosarcoma, the same type of cancer that affected Terry Fox. On Nov. 17 at Starks Barber Company near Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue, locals came out to  shave their heads for the Bald and the Beautiful event alongside Katarina’s parents John Burgess and Rhonda Bosch and their family and friends. The team raised more than $44,000 for Kids Cancer Care and the Childhood Cancer Canada Foundation. Katarina’s twin brother Alex Burgess (left) and classmates Daniel (centre) and Grant were three of many to shave their heads for the cause.

