Our favourite love stories of 2017

By Nikki Gill

Published:

CP24 Breakfast's Pooja Handa and her husband Paul Pathak

Image: Ikonica

We love telling the stories of how local couples met and fell in love every month. Looking back at 2017, we’ve compiled our five favourite love stories. Whether it’s a love that sparked in the workplace or an awkward run-in at a bar, these stories made us swoon.

Everyone’s favourite convenience store owner and father, Mr. Kim (a.k.a. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) dished the details on how he met his wife Anna all thanks to his friend being a downer while he was out at a bar. Once they met, the laughs began, and they haven’t stopped since. 

CP24 Breakfast host Pooja Handa met her husband Paul Pathak at a birthday party. As she was walking in, Paul was leaving, and Handa’s friend decided to yell out that they would be a great match! Handa was mortified at the comment and assumed she would never see him again. But she did. Later that night, Pathak returned in search of her. Three months later, they were engaged. 

This was the year that Toronto fell in love with its first batch of Real Housewives. So naturally, we got one of the stars of the show, Ann Kaplan Mulholland, to share her love story on how she met and married her husband, Dr. Stephen Mulholland. Naturally, the story involves a plastic surgery conference, but you’d never guess that their first date was at a Golden Griddle! 

Work relationships can be sticky, but for etalk’s Devon Soltendieck, everything ran pretty smoothly. While he was still a VJ at MuchMusic, he mustered up the guts to ask his publicist, Ashley Applebaum to accompany him to an event. That, of course, ended up in Applebaum agreeing to go on a date with him. And that all led to their gorgeous wedding at the Thomson Hotel. 

Catherine Reitman, the creator and star of Workin’ Moms is married to Philip Sternberg. You may recognize him from the show, where he plays the husband of Reitman’s character. Yup, there’s a reason why their onscreen chemistry is so believable. Here, they give us the details on their real-life love story, one that includes Sternberg complimenting Reitman’s neck on their first date. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Nikki Gill is the managing editor at Post City Magazines. When she's away from her desk, you can either find her sipping on delicious teas or trotting the globe. Follow her adventures on Twitter @nikkjit.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Robert Klein in town for rare concert

Robert Klein in town for rare concert

I could argue that modern standup comedy was created by seven pioneers of the ’60s and ’70s: Lenny Bruce, Mort Sahl, George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers, Don Rickles and Robert Klein.
Posted 1 day ago
Regent Theatre hits the market for $9 mil

Regent Theatre hits the market for $9 mil

The Regent Theatre, at 551 Mount Pleasant Rd., first opened in 1927 and continues to show movies to this day, with an auditorium that can hold up to 500 people. The property was recently listed on the city’s heritage register and is now up for sale by the Sorokolit family. It is listed for $9 million with Colliers Macaulay Nicolls Inc., Brokerage.
Posted 1 day ago
5 interviews with Torontonians who made headlines in 2017

5 interviews with Torontonians who made headlines in 2017

This year, we felt a sea change in Toronto’s local political debate. Identity came to the forefront and things generally moved in a more progressive direction.
Posted 1 day ago
Five things every parent needs to know about cannabis today

Five things every parent needs to know about cannabis today

The younger generation of cannabis enthusiasts takes pride in their cannabis knowledge, moving beyond the simple smoking of a joint. Some of these now popular methods are vaporizing, slathering on infused topicals, toking extract-filled pens and dabbing (not the dance) concentrates.
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module