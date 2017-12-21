Our favourite love stories of 2017

By Nikki Gill

CP24 Breakfast's Pooja Handa and her husband Paul Pathak Image: Ikonica

We love telling the stories of how local couples met and fell in love every month. Looking back at 2017, we’ve compiled our five favourite love stories. Whether it’s a love that sparked in the workplace or an awkward run-in at a bar, these stories made us swoon.

Everyone’s favourite convenience store owner and father, Mr. Kim (a.k.a. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) dished the details on how he met his wife Anna all thanks to his friend being a downer while he was out at a bar. Once they met, the laughs began, and they haven’t stopped since.

CP24 Breakfast host Pooja Handa met her husband Paul Pathak at a birthday party. As she was walking in, Paul was leaving, and Handa’s friend decided to yell out that they would be a great match! Handa was mortified at the comment and assumed she would never see him again. But she did. Later that night, Pathak returned in search of her. Three months later, they were engaged.

This was the year that Toronto fell in love with its first batch of Real Housewives. So naturally, we got one of the stars of the show, Ann Kaplan Mulholland, to share her love story on how she met and married her husband, Dr. Stephen Mulholland. Naturally, the story involves a plastic surgery conference, but you’d never guess that their first date was at a Golden Griddle!

Work relationships can be sticky, but for etalk’s Devon Soltendieck, everything ran pretty smoothly. While he was still a VJ at MuchMusic, he mustered up the guts to ask his publicist, Ashley Applebaum to accompany him to an event. That, of course, ended up in Applebaum agreeing to go on a date with him. And that all led to their gorgeous wedding at the Thomson Hotel.

Catherine Reitman, the creator and star of Workin’ Moms is married to Philip Sternberg. You may recognize him from the show, where he plays the husband of Reitman’s character. Yup, there’s a reason why their onscreen chemistry is so believable. Here, they give us the details on their real-life love story, one that includes Sternberg complimenting Reitman’s neck on their first date.