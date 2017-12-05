T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Marie Henein

A look at 12 incredible Toronto women who inspired us, provoked us, educated us and otherwise made us proud in 2017

By Brian Greenspan, prominent defence lawyer

Published:

As 2017 comes to a close, we are honouring Toronto's most inspirational women of the year. Take a look at our 12-part series highlighting the changemakers who are pushing for women's rights, exposing the inequalities in our city, achieving excellence in what they do and giving back through advocacy, activism, philanthropy and more.

The litigator: Marie Henein

Marie Henein enjoys the collective admiration of our community not only because she is one of Canada’s most skilled and respected lawyers, but because she is at the vanguard in promoting a deeper appreciation and recognition of the fundamental principles of criminal justice. She is a zealous defender, not only of those accused of criminal offences, but of the pivotal role of the criminal lawyer. Henein has passionately, thoughtfully and eloquently articulated why the administration of justice in Canada, our constitutionally enshrined rights and freedoms, and our rules of evidence are so vital to the proper functioning of a robust democracy.  

Criminal lawyers are often maligned, often disparaged and often misunderstood.  She is deeply committed to the principles that remain vital to a free society as we challenge the state to establish its allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.  

Henein not only inspires her criminal law colleagues to strive for excellence, she also inspires a generation of young criminal lawyers who look to her as a trailblazer — a lawyer who unapologetically forged her own path and has risen to the very pinnacle of her profession, a woman who dared to be great and brilliantly succeeded.

My late brother Eddie, for whom Henein articled and with whom she subsequently practiced in partnership, had a deep and abiding admiration and affection for her. His words penned more than a decade ago still ring true of our colleague and friend: “The greatest virtues that defence counsel can exhibit are preparedness, intelligence, a dogged determination to succeed and the respect of your peers. That is Marie in a nutshell.” 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Michele Romanow

T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Michele Romanow

Around the den, we like to say that entrepreneurship collided with perpetual motion and created a force called Michele Romanow. She exploded into the den not even 30 years old but already a seasoned entrepreneur. She launched her first business as a Queen’s engineering undergrad and never looked back. In 2015, Groupon came calling and snapped up Snapsaves, her coupon redemption app.
Posted 12 hours ago
T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Lilly Singh

T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Lilly Singh

As proof, their detractors point to the phenomenon of the YouTube star — a new breed of celebrity who rise to fame by broadcasting their lives across the Internet. It’s like a giant shout of “Hey everybody, look at me!” The pinnacle of narcissism. Then you run into someone like Lilly Singh, and the stereotype comes tumbling down.
Posted 12 hours ago
T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Sandy Hudson

T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Sandy Hudson

Of the many reasons I admire [Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder] Sandy Hudson, the precision of her work stands out — Hudson doesn’t play. I have repeatedly witnessed her stand up to those who attack her advocacy, not by returning fire, but by asking more genuine and relevant questions than her interrogators.
Posted 12 hours ago
T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Margaret Atwood

T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Margaret Atwood

Margaret Atwood is fiercely intelligent. She is gracious, humble and irritatingly elegant. She also has quite a mischievous sense of humour. But the thing I admire most — the one characteristic that I desperately try to nurture in myself — is how forthright she is.
Posted 12 hours ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module