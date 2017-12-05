T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Meghan Markle

A look at 12 incredible Toronto women who inspired us, provoked us, educated us and otherwise made us proud in 2017

By Rebecca Eckler, author & royal enthusiast

Published:

Markle lived in the Annex while shooting 'Suits' for the past seven years

Image: Mireya Acierto-FilmMagic-Getty Images

As 2017 comes to a close, we are honouring Toronto's most inspirational women of the year. Take a look at our 12-part series highlighting the changemakers who are pushing for women's rights, exposing the inequalities in our city, achieving excellence in what they do and giving back through advocacy, activism, philanthropy and more. 

The actorMeghan Markle

Meghan Markle is now one of the most photographed and most googled women in the world. Markle may be most famous for dating a prince, but she has also made a name for herself in her own right, thanks to her acting ability, her big smile, big heart and philanthropic work. Her philanthropy and activism began at the ripe age of 11 when she wrote a letter about a soap advertisement that she believed to be sexist. Young Markle sent that letter to several high-profile people, including the then-first lady Hillary Clinton. (And, yes, the letter worked, and the ad was altered!)  

Over the years, the Suits star has visited Rwanda and India with World Vision Canada and worked with the charity One Young World. She is also a United Nations Women ambassador and gave a speech on International Women’s Day in 2015 at a UN Women conference. 

Earlier this year, Markle spent a week in the slum communities in India, where she focused on education for girls, economic development and health care. She became a World Vision global ambassador in 2016 after travelling to Rwanda to help with a new clean water pipeline.

As she now makes the move from the Annex to across the pond, Markle may be putting her acting career on the back burner and allowing her desire to do good to become her full-time passion. Markle may set up her own foundation concentrating on “young, vulnerable women around the world.” Although we often see Markle in the spotlight, it’s important to remember that she’s the one who puts the spotlight on charities and causes she truly cares about.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Michele Romanow

T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Michele Romanow

Around the den, we like to say that entrepreneurship collided with perpetual motion and created a force called Michele Romanow. She exploded into the den not even 30 years old but already a seasoned entrepreneur. She launched her first business as a Queen’s engineering undergrad and never looked back. In 2015, Groupon came calling and snapped up Snapsaves, her coupon redemption app.
Posted 12 hours ago
T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Lilly Singh

T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Lilly Singh

As proof, their detractors point to the phenomenon of the YouTube star — a new breed of celebrity who rise to fame by broadcasting their lives across the Internet. It’s like a giant shout of “Hey everybody, look at me!” The pinnacle of narcissism. Then you run into someone like Lilly Singh, and the stereotype comes tumbling down.
Posted 12 hours ago
T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Sandy Hudson

T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Sandy Hudson

Of the many reasons I admire [Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder] Sandy Hudson, the precision of her work stands out — Hudson doesn’t play. I have repeatedly witnessed her stand up to those who attack her advocacy, not by returning fire, but by asking more genuine and relevant questions than her interrogators.
Posted 12 hours ago
T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Marie Henein

T.O.'s most inspiring women of 2017: Marie Henein

Marie Henein enjoys the collective admiration of our community not only because she is one of Canada’s most skilled and respected lawyers, but because she is at the vanguard in promoting a deeper appreciation and recognition of the fundamental principles of criminal justice. She is a zealous defender, not only of those accused of criminal offences, but of the pivotal role of the criminal lawyer.
Posted 12 hours ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module