Too Close to Call: This town’s merriest misers
By Jessica Wei
Published:
We’re pitting Soulpepper Scrooge against Ross Petty’s Scrooge in a battle of Toronto’s two premiere Christmas Carol productions. Who’s got the biggest, baddest ‘Bah! Humbug’ in town? Find out.
More than 10 years now.
|For how many years have you played Scrooge?
I’ve been playing
|I give myself time. I get to the theatre early, and I get dressed early too. I stay quiet and try to give myself to the play. I try to let the play inhabit me, if that makes any sense.
|How do you step into character?
|I’m wearing mutton chops. They do 85 per cent of the work. The accent is another 10 per cent.
|The movie with Alastair Sim. Unforgettable. Beautiful. Funny, sad, terribly moving.…
|Most iconic Christmas Carol adaptation in pop culture?
|As of the Nov. 30 opening of our show, ours will be. But until then, I’d say the 1951 film starring Alastair Sim is still the go-to.
|I think it means two things: “Bah!” means “Stop talking rubbish,” and I think “humbug” means something like
“I’ve never heard anything so stupid.”
|What does “Bah! Humbug!” even mean, anyway?
|I think it’s Victorian grump for: “Oh please. Nonsense!” It’s extremely satisfying to say,
even more so to yell.
|It’s a wonderful story, told by a master storyteller: Charles Dickens. It’s funny, sad, topical and important and reminds us of a lot of things we need to be reminded about.
|Why should people come see your show?
|It has all the great things from
the Dickens classic –– ghosts, redemption, a big bed –– plus singing, dancing and at least
one man in drag.
|A Christmas Carol runs Dec. 7 to 24, at the Young Centre, Soulpepper.ca
|Ross Petty’s A Christmas Carol, Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, Elgin Theatre, rosspetty.com