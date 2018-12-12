Business is blooming for Toronto's vintage flower truck

Plus a sports bar for geeks, and an olive oil shop reopens in Leaside

By Post City Staff

George Fawcett and Bo Hong, owners of Lou-Lou’s Flower Truck

Lou-Lou’s Flower Truck is one of the most unusual and fun flower-buying experiences in Toronto. Co-owners George Fawcett and Bo Hong operate this small business out of their 1966 Chevy truck. Patrons can find the flower truck on Saturdays at the Leslieville Winter Market and on Sundays in Rosedale at Yonge and Roxborough. The business is named after Louis, the honorary CEO and Bo’s nephew. Customers can buy bouquets, individual flowers or make their own creations (Leslieville Winter Market and Rosedale).

Olive Oil Emporium’s Leaside location has reopened. Three months ago, the store suffered significant damage when a flood caused part of the roof to cave in. The family-operated business sells and distributes fresh, ultra-premium extra virgin oils and balsamic and wine vinegars. They also offer flavoured oils, nut and seed oils and a range of specialty vinegars (1707 Bayview Ave., 416-902-9060).

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka now has a third location in Toronto. The popular ramen spot has been serving up noodles since 1980. Unique to the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue location, the menu has chicken teriyaki, pork cutlet and a variety of sushi alongside the specialty ramen dishes Hokkaido is best known for (2057 Yonge St., 647-351-1163).

Miya Bhai is a new restaurant that serves indian rotis, bowls, tacos and wraps. Patrons customize their own creations at this assembly line-style shop that is geared toward takeout. With a focus on Indian flavours, halal, vegetarian and vegan dishes are plenty. They even have gluten- and allergen-free options available, providing delicious options for everyone. The restaurant opened on October 18, giving out free roti tacos and dhals as well as samples of their Masala Chai tea and Mango smoothie (938 Bathurst St., 647-351-7080).

Kids & Company has a new location in north Toronto. The child care centre is best known for its learn-through-play philosophy, with programs catering to various child care needs from pre-literacy, including art and movement. Parents with non-traditional work schedules can create timetables to suit their needs as well (129 Mount Pleasant Rd., 416-922-9814).

Blooming Orchid is an Asian fusion restaurant serving Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes. On top of the traditional all-you-can-eat selection, sushi party trays and dim sum highlight the extensive à la carte menu. Dine-in, takeout and delivery are all available. The restaurant also offers personalized catering for any special occasion or corporate functions (525 Eglinton Ave. W., 416-481-3825).