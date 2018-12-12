Business is blooming for Toronto's vintage flower truck

Plus a sports bar for geeks, and an olive oil shop reopens in Leaside

By Post City Staff

Published:

George Fawcett and Bo Hong, owners of Lou-Lou’s Flower Truck

Lou-Lou’s Flower Truck is one of the most unusual and fun flower-buying experiences in Toronto. Co-owners George Fawcett and Bo Hong operate this small business out of their 1966 Chevy truck. Patrons can find the flower truck on Saturdays at the Leslieville Winter Market and on Sundays in Rosedale at Yonge and Roxborough. The business is named after Louis, the honorary CEO and Bo’s nephew. Customers can buy bouquets, individual flowers or make their own creations (Leslieville Winter Market and Rosedale). 

Olive Oil Emporium’s Leaside location has reopened. Three months ago, the store suffered significant damage when a flood caused part of the roof to cave in. The family-operated business sells and distributes fresh, ultra-premium extra virgin oils and balsamic and wine vinegars. They also offer flavoured oils, nut and seed oils and a range of specialty vinegars (1707 Bayview Ave., 416-902-9060).

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka now has a third location in Toronto. The popular ramen spot has been serving up noodles since 1980. Unique to the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue location, the menu has chicken teriyaki, pork cutlet and a variety of sushi  alongside the specialty ramen dishes Hokkaido is best known for (2057 Yonge St., 647-351-1163).

Miya Bhai is a new restaurant that serves indian rotis, bowls, tacos and wraps. Patrons customize their own creations at this assembly line-style shop that is geared toward takeout. With a focus on Indian flavours, halal, vegetarian and vegan dishes are plenty. They even have gluten- and allergen-free options available, providing delicious options for everyone. The restaurant opened on October 18, giving out free roti tacos and dhals as well as samples of their Masala Chai tea and Mango smoothie (938 Bathurst St., 647-351-7080). 

Kids & Company has a new location in north Toronto. The child care centre is best known for its learn-through-play philosophy, with programs catering to various child care needs from pre-literacy, including art and movement. Parents with non-traditional work schedules can create timetables to suit their needs as well (129 Mount Pleasant Rd., 416-922-9814).

Blooming Orchid is an Asian fusion restaurant serving Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes. On top of the traditional all-you-can-eat selection, sushi party trays and dim sum highlight the extensive à la carte menu. Dine-in, takeout and delivery are all available. The restaurant also offers personalized catering for any special occasion or corporate functions (525 Eglinton Ave. W., 416-481-3825). 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Should Canada leave 173 billion barrels of oil in the ground?

Should Canada leave 173 billion barrels of oil in the ground?

It’s time our governments started representing the interests of citizens over those of the fossil fuel industry
Posted 1 day ago
Report on potential collapse of ravines hits North Toronto hard

Report on potential collapse of ravines hits North Toronto hard

Midtown ecosystems are suffering; local residents and the city are desperately searching for answers
Posted 2 days ago
Achieve holiday harmony with or without family

Achieve holiday harmony with or without family

Local residents share tips for a stressless season, from skipping gifts to getting away
Posted 3 days ago
What’s going to stop a Doug Ford casino?

What’s going to stop a Doug Ford casino?

Toronto needs to decide its own path; a city charter will help
Posted 3 days ago
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module