The top Toronto love stories of 2018

This year the city loved learning how these three couples met

By Judith Muster

Rena Polley and Jim Cuddy

Our How They Met stories are always aspirational tales of romance that blossoms and blooms without ever fading. The journeys of these three couples are no exception. Read ‘em and be prepared to envy ‘em.

Rocker Jim Cuddy and his wife Rena Polley’s romance started when they were both in undergrad at Queen’s. Their NYC proposal was perfect for two budding artists starting their life together.

We latched on to this story of an ideal couple: TV host Sangita Patel and her husband Sam Patel, who is chief of radiology at Guelph General Hospital. Their relationship runs like a well-oiled machine, and so do the two of them, thanks to their passion for CrossFit.

It was instant attraction for artist Adrian Stimson when he met his partner, interior designer Ian (Happy) Grove, at a gallery. They are ahead of the curve in more ways than one: Adrian proposed before same sex marriage was even legal.