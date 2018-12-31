The top five Toronto news stories of 2018

Real estate, homeless shelters and body-rub parlours dominated headlines this year

By Post City Staff

Published:

(Pictured above from left to right) Michael Kalles, Jennifer Keesmaat, Tim Hudak, Michele Romanow, Brian Gluckstein, Barry Cohen, Paul Miklas, Danielle Bryk, Benjamin Tal, Maryam Mansouri Hurst, Brad Lamb and Joe Oliver.

It’s hard to know what to make of 2018 based on these five stories. Among them are body-rub parlours, the death of a puppy and a curiously located homeless shelter. The year that was?

Ever a crowd-pleaser, the annual Real Estate Roundtable was again a lively debate about Toronto’s housing market. Our panel of 12 experts agreed on one thing: to disagree.

When the Don Mills Civitan Arena was converted into a 24-hour homeless shelter this summer, local residents had a mixed reaction. Some questioned the choice of building and location, while others were glad to hear the news.

We reported that there are numerous unlicensed body-rub parlours scattered throughout the city, operating as holistic centres. City council was considering increasing the number of body-rub licenses, to keep all the businesses above board.     

In May, an adorable, 10-week-old puppy was lost to a dog attack at a park in Leaside. To the community’s dismay, the owners of the dog that attacked initially got away without being identified.

A cyclist was out enjoying the Don Valley trail in spring when he biked straight into two lines of barbed wire that appeared to be intentionally strung across the path. Although his injuries were minor, he was shaken up and spread the word out of concern for others using the trail.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

The top Toronto love stories of 2018

The top Toronto love stories of 2018

This year the city loved learning how these three couples met
Posted 1 day ago
The top five Toronto homes for sale in 2018

The top five Toronto homes for sale in 2018

The most popular multimillion-dollar mansions on offer this year included a home with a Drake-inspired basketball court
Posted 3 days ago
Toronto's top five profiles of 2018

Toronto's top five profiles of 2018

These are the names that caught the city's attention most this year
Posted 5 days ago
North York's $15 mil women’s shelter coming soon

North York's $15 mil women’s shelter coming soon

The 24,000-square-foot facility will open in the spring
Posted 1 week ago
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module