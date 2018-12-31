The top five Toronto news stories of 2018

Real estate, homeless shelters and body-rub parlours dominated headlines this year

By Post City Staff

(Pictured above from left to right) Michael Kalles, Jennifer Keesmaat, Tim Hudak, Michele Romanow, Brian Gluckstein, Barry Cohen, Paul Miklas, Danielle Bryk, Benjamin Tal, Maryam Mansouri Hurst, Brad Lamb and Joe Oliver.

It’s hard to know what to make of 2018 based on these five stories. Among them are body-rub parlours, the death of a puppy and a curiously located homeless shelter. The year that was?

Ever a crowd-pleaser, the annual Real Estate Roundtable was again a lively debate about Toronto’s housing market. Our panel of 12 experts agreed on one thing: to disagree.

When the Don Mills Civitan Arena was converted into a 24-hour homeless shelter this summer, local residents had a mixed reaction. Some questioned the choice of building and location, while others were glad to hear the news.

We reported that there are numerous unlicensed body-rub parlours scattered throughout the city, operating as holistic centres. City council was considering increasing the number of body-rub licenses, to keep all the businesses above board.

In May, an adorable, 10-week-old puppy was lost to a dog attack at a park in Leaside. To the community’s dismay, the owners of the dog that attacked initially got away without being identified.

A cyclist was out enjoying the Don Valley trail in spring when he biked straight into two lines of barbed wire that appeared to be intentionally strung across the path. Although his injuries were minor, he was shaken up and spread the word out of concern for others using the trail.