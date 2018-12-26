Torontno's top five profiles of 2018

These are the names that caught the city's attention most this year

By Post City Staff

Published:

Chef Jamie Kennedy

The Torontonians whose profiles we loved reading this year gave us glimpses of five different lives. Three chefs, an actor and a politician, all with names you know, told stories you didn’t, until now!

In the tale of the chef that got away, Jamie Kennedy fled the restaurant grind and headed for the country (actually the county), leaving a lot of city dwellers mourning for his fries.

Still best known for his time playing a mountie on Due South, Paul Gross’ career is still going strong. Here he shares how he thinks his upbringing prepped him for a life onscreen, on stage and behind the camera.   

Jen Agg is a force to be reckoned with on the local restaurant scene. This profile documents the next big thing for Agg, as she talks about shuttering the Black Hoof and launching the reincarnated Swan Diner.

It all seems so long ago now, but we were on the verge of choosing a new premier in a springtime election, and a contender emerged, leaving us with one question: Who the heck is Andrea Horwath?

The profile of Grant Van Gameren rounds out the top five. Somehow, he’s after his next challenge now that he runs eight restaurants and a rental country house. You might get tired just reading about it.

