T.O.'s Most Inspirational Women: Jessica Mulroney

By BEN MULRONEY

I am inspired by Jessica because there is only one her. The person I met when I was 16, the woman I married 10 years ago, the mother of my children, the philanthropist, the stylist, the friend, the entrepreneur, the daughter and the businesswoman: they are all the same person. From the moment I laid eyes on her, right up until today, Jessica has remained true to herself.

She has not closed off her generous spirit or her forgiving nature. She does not offer a hand in friendship unless she wants to be your friend and she does not say one thing in public and another in private.

The person Jessica is around a boardroom table is the exact same person who makes me laugh from across our dining room table. There is only one Jessica.

She trusts herself and is willing to bet that she and she alone is enough. I am inspired by her courage of spirit and her dogged determination to build everything in her life on the same authentic foundations. I am inspired by the fact that so many people — from so many walks of life — have been drawn in by who she is and what she projects. And I am inspired by her courage to resolutely and uncompromisingly be judged by the work she puts in and the results she delivers. There is only one Jessica.

One wonderful, beautiful, amazing, funny, loving, witty, courageous, singular Jessica. And that is a good thing, because if I found out there was more of her walking around, I don’t think my heart could handle it.

