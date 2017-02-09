25 perfect places to find, keep and rekindle love in the city

By Post City Staff

1. Knife-throwing

Nothing says romance like throwing a knife at a target. Think you’re a pro? Join their league.

Toronto Knife Throwing, 6 Curity Ave., #22

2. Archery

Channel your inner Cupid and learn how to shoot a bow and arrow. Tip: hitting your date likely won’t bode well.

Stryke, 738 Dundas St. E.

3. Medieval martial arts

Mix it up and learn some medieval fighting tactics. Warning: it could take up to four years of training before you can fight in a suit of armour.

Fighting Arts Collective, 927 Dupont St.

4. Dogsledding

Hop aboard a bus at York Mills station to Moonstone, Ont., for a day of dogsledding and s’mores around a fire.

Windrift Adventures, 5753 8 Line N.

5. Skiing in the city

Slap on your cross-country skis and explore the trails at High Park, for free, or mix it up and try snowshoes instead.

High Park, 1873 Bloor St. W.

6. Street food market

Evergreen Brick Works is hosting outdoor food vendors offering waffles, chorizo, arepas and more to munch by the fire.

550 Bayview Ave.

7. Yorkville Ice Fest

The 11th annual ice fest is going down, with the carving competition taking place Feb. 20 and festivities running until Feb. 26.

115 Cumberland St.

8. 3D printing

Try something futuristic and dabble in some 3D printing. On Feb. 16, MakeLab is hosting 3D printed air plants workshops.

MakeLab, 58 Stewart St., Std. 12



9. Champagne sabring

Take a one-stop cocktail workshop and learn to make bitters, beer and even how to sabre a champagne bottle. Don’t drive: you both may be a bit tipsy by the end.

BareBones Bartending, 73 Bathurst St., 4th floor

10. Bedroom burlesque

Learn the routine for a private burlesque show in a women-only class, or opt for a couples class on erotic massages or deepening intimacy, all this February.

Good for Her, 175 Harbord St.

11. Playing footsie

What’s more romantic and sexy than the tango, bachata or merengue? Put on your dancing shoes and sign up for one of these lessons.

Ballroom on Bayview, 1578 Bayview Ave., #3

12. Scent-sual

Have a custom perfume bar set up in your home to make the scent just right for you and yours.

Aromachology, 188 Davenport Rd.

13. Woodshop

Build a beer caddy or anything else your heart desires at this woodworking class.

The Unplugged Woodshop, 388 Carlaw Ave.

14. Sewn with love

Sign up for a sewing workshop and craft a top or tie as a handmade gift for one another.

The Workroom, 1340 Queen St. W.

15. Dueling pianos

Let father-son musicians Eddie and Quincy Bullen take you on a musical journey on Feb. 11.

Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Dr.

16. Glass hearts

What better way to show your love than to make glass hearts together? Try it this month.

Playing With Fire, 601 Christie St., #252



17. Escape room

Put your teamwork skills to the test and get yourselves out of the mysterious traps that await you in one of Casa Loma’s escape rooms.

Escape Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terr.

18. Tea room

Go boho for a night in this tea room that comes complete with board games, live music and an array of snacks and sweets to go with your tea.

Bampot Bohemian House of Tea, 201 Harbord St.

19. Sushi Making

Learn proper sushi etiquette and then dive in and make your own rolls, from cucumber to California. They even feature a couples-only class.

Sushi Making for the Soul, 201 Weston Rd., #G1

20. Shuck-U

Although they’re an aphrodisiac, oysters can also be intimidating. Take your date to a weekend class and learn to shuck and present them.

Oyster Boy, 872 Queen St. W.

21. Charcuterie

Wine and dine your date with a charcuterie board for two, and even better, learn the ins and outs of putting the perfect spread together.

Uptown Brie, 11 Castlefield Ave.

22. Baking boot camp

For those with a sweet tooth, take a one-day class or a six-week course and learn to make macarons or truffles.

Le Dolci, 1006 Dundas St. W.

23. Home massage

Turn your home into a spa and let the masseuse come to you. Sign up for a couples Swedish massage complete with aromatherapy and tranquil spa music.

www.spa-in.ca

24. An island escape

Trick yourself into thinking it’s a real vacation by taking a ferry to Ward’s Island and cosying up in a B & B.

Fourth St. Bed & Breakfast, fourthstbb@hotmail.com

25. Lap of luxury

Book a luxurious Airbnb in a neighbourhood like Yorkville. Dine at the best restaurants in the city and stroll the streets like a tourist.

www.airbnb.ca/rooms/4362644