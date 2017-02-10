Big ticket this weekend: A ballet unlike anything you’ve ever seen

By Post City Staff

Part parody, part technical prowess, the all-male Les Ballets Trockadero is anything but traditional

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo returns to Toronto this month on Feb. 10 and 11 at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre after a five-year absence. The internationally acclaimed all-male comic ballet company is set to perform one of the its signature works, Le Lac Des Cygnes (Swan Lake, Act II), along with Don Quixote, the rarely performed La Esmeralda — based on the Victor Hugo novel Notre-Dame de Paris — and a surprise piece that won’t be announced until performance day. The Trocks have been performing for more than 40 years, after beginning as a private joke, and have now been seen in more than 30 countries and 500 cities around the world.