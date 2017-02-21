Celebrating 25 years since Roberta Bondar became the Rosedale Rocket

By Post City Staff

Published:

Dr. Roberta Bondar was the first Canadian woman in space on Jan. 22, 1992.

Dr. Roberta Bondar became the first Canadian woman to enter space 25 years ago, shattering a glass ceiling that was truly out of this world. She also paved the way for the only other Canadian woman to travel to space, Julie Payette. 

With three schools named after her in the GTA, along with a glow-in-the-dark, silver, $25 commemorative coin by the Royal Canadian Mint in her honour, it’s clear Dr. Bondar is adored across the country.

She is also an acclaimed photographer. Her namesake foundation is based on her love of photography and she has also published four books showcasing natural landscapes across the world.

Dr. Bondar moved to Toronto in the 1970s and calls Rosedale home.

