Cirque Éloize’s Cirkopolis makes a circus of classic cult films

By Post City Staff

Published:

Bend it like Éloize - Cirkopolis adds stylistic oomph to breathtaking circus.

Quebec-based Cirque Éloize brings its breathtaking production Cirkopolis to the Bluma Appel Theatre, March 1 to 18. It’s “Cirque du Soleil’s hipper, sexier cousin,” according to the Stage, U.K.

Co-directed by Cirque Éloize artistic director Jeannot Painchaud and choreographer Dave St-Pierre, Cirkopolis combines circus arts with theatre and dance for a highly stylized take on the traditional circus performed in a stage setting. 

Cirkopolis boasts dramatic stage design and video projections and is set to an original musical score transforming classic cult movies Brazil and Metropolis into a visual feast for the entire family (www.sonycentre.ca).

