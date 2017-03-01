Happy Birthday Kay Gardner

The former city councillor chats with us about what she hopes the city will focus on in coming years

By Post City Staff

LONGTIME RESIDENT - Kay Gardner has called Forest Hill home for more than 65 years.

Cheers to Kay Gardner, who rang in her 90th birthday on Feb. 24. Gardner did much for Midtown first as a local librarian and then as a city councillor, including having the vision to pry an old railway right of way free from potential development and convert it into a much-loved recreational trail that snakes right across Midtown Toronto dubbed the Kay Gardner Beltline Trail.

Although it’s been 20 years since she served as a councillor, she still has her finger on the pulse of Midtown. In the coming years, Gardner says she hopes the city will focus on early childhood education and poverty. “Here I am, an old woman, and there are still as many poor people on the street as I saw during the Depression. A whole lifetime has gone by.”