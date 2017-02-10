Measha Brueggergosman’s five books that matter

International opera sensation tells of her love of both classics and contemporary works

By Ron Johnson

Published:

Acclaimed Toronto soprano Measha Brueggergosman attributes her love of reading to her parents. 

“We love a juicy book,” she says. As a mother of two small boys, she cherishes having the time to sit down and open a book, “and stay awake long enough to allow the characters to evolve and flesh themselves out before my eyes. If that happens, I know I’ve gotten enough sleep.”

Brueggergosman released a new album recently, called Songs of Freedom, that focuses on traditional spiritual songs such as “Amazing Grace.” She plays a special concert at Harbourfront Centre Theatre in support of the record on Feb. 12. 

The House Of Sleep, by Jonathan Coe
This the story of four college students whose lives intertwine over the course of their lives. It examines the defencelessness we experience in sleep and falling in love. Caustically witty and insightful, I've read this novel about once every four years for the past couple decades. 

Fifteen Dogs, by André Alexis
The winner of the 2015 Scotiabank Giller Prize — I just had to see what all the hoopla was about. This novel is truly original. As the result of a bet between two lording Greek gods, 15 dogs in a Toronto veterinary clinic are given human consciousness. The bet presupposes that they'll all die unhappy. Hijinks ensue.

Station Eleven, by Emily St. John Mandel
A powerful and humorous look about a post-apocalyptic world, told, in different time jumps, through the different eyes of the members of a survivalist Shakespearean acting troupe. More than the doom and gloom of the world being wiped out, this novel made me realize just how many things we currently take for granted.

East Of Eden, by John Steinbeck
This classic is the bar for character development, as far as I'm concerned. It chronicles the interwoven, multi-generational inevitabilities of the families Trask and Hamilton. For me, however, it is when the character of Cathy Ames is introduced, whom Steinbeck describes as having a "malformed soul," that I truly lean in. I hope someone will write her into an opera so that I can sing her into existence.

The Book of Negroes, by Lawrence Hill 
I was already a massive fan of historical fiction, but this book served as the first instance in my experience where I had the privilege of seeing my own family heritage fictionalized and immortalized in print. I am descended from Black Loyalists and my family's name is written in the Book of Negroes. This book should be mandatory reading for all North Americans.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Big ticket this weekend: A ballet unlike anything you’ve ever seen

Big ticket this weekend: A ballet unlike anything you’ve ever seen

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo returns to Toronto this month on Feb. 10 and 11 at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre
Posted 1 day ago
Monika tries a romantic workout

Monika tries a romantic workout

Monika and her husband, Storey Badger, learn some lifts in a couples yoga class
Posted 1 day ago
North Toronto native Will Arnett in his most challenging role yet

North Toronto native Will Arnett in his most challenging role yet

In The Lego Batman Movie, the animated action flick follows Arnett as he embodies the gravel-voiced crusader.
Posted 3 days ago
Developments gone wild: Toronto buildings pushing the planning boundaries

Developments gone wild: Toronto buildings pushing the planning boundaries

Posted 4 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module