North Toronto native Will Arnett in his most challenging role yet

By Post City Staff

Published:

Will Arnett reprises his Lego superhero role in this month’s flick

When Will Arnett was a pint-sized poppet, chances are he dreamed of being a superhero.

After donning the cape of one noted crusader in The Lego Movie, the Toronto thespian is back with this month’s kid-friendly project. But this time, it’s all Batman.

In The Lego Batman Movie, the animated action flick follows Arnett as he embodies the gravel-voiced crusader. But all is not well with the Dark Knight, whose cavernous Batcave does much to showcase his lonely life. After being reminded about the orphan boy he’s adopted, Batman witnesses his transformation from normal kid into sidekick Robin (Michael Cera) who helps him — along with Batgirl — to protect Gotham City from the Joker’s evil plans. Expect high-impact laughs for all.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Developments gone wild: Toronto buildings pushing the planning boundaries

Developments gone wild: Toronto buildings pushing the planning boundaries

Posted 2 days ago
Road to Legalization: The potential for sexier bedroom encounters

Road to Legalization: The potential for sexier bedroom encounters

Although a little bit of “grass” won’t make you “unbearably wonderful, too wonderful for words” (Alvy), it has the potential to make your next bedroom encounter a little sexier.
Posted 3 days ago
Post Interview: Colin Mochrie & Kinley

Post Interview: Colin Mochrie & Kinley

Recently, when North Toronto’s acclaimed comic Colin Mochrie took to social media to comment on his transgender daughter, Kinley, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive, and the Leasider has become something of a spokesperson.
Posted 3 days ago
Demolition of historic building shocks locals

Demolition of historic building shocks locals

Locals in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue neighbourhood expressed their outrage last month when the 110-year-old Bank of Montreal building located at 2444 Yonge St. was demolished despite being under review by Heritage Preservation Services (HPS).
Posted 4 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module