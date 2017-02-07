Road to Legalization: The potential for sexier bedroom encounters

Women are using pot to spice up their sex life

By Ljubica Kostovic

Cannabis edibles and lubricants can increase sexual pleasure

Remember that scene from Annie Hall where Alvy (Woody Allen) basically shames Annie (Diane Keaton) for taking a few puffs of her marijuana cigarette before their usual evening coital routine?

Despite Annie’s attempts to impart her wisdom about the wonderful relaxing effects of cannabis, the self-involved and forever neurotic Alvy refuses to listen. A discouraged Annie gives up on her efforts to enlighten her lover and they proceed to “go through the motions” as Annie’s disjointed inner being watches from the chair next to the bed.

Although a little bit of “grass” won’t make you “unbearably wonderful, too wonderful for words” (Alvy), it has the potential to make your next bedroom encounter a little sexier.

According to a recent article in the International Journal of Pharmacological Research, naturally occurring cannabinoids and those found in the cannabis plant play an important role in regulating our sexual motivational processes. Cannabinoids such as delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) have the potential to help alleviate symptoms of sexual dysfunction and enhance the sexual experience.

That cannabis can alleviate symptoms of sexual dysfunction and pain and enhance the sexual experience is a little-known secret held by cannabis enthusiasts and particularly female canna lovers.

As pot talk enters a new legislative era, recreational and medicinal uses of cannabis are becoming less and less of a taboo in general — especially among women and older generations.

Research from the United States shows that baby boomers are one of the fastest growing cannabis consumer populations. One study found that since 2006 cannabis use among adults aged 50 to 64 increased by 57.8 per cent, with a 250 per cent increase in adults aged 65 and up. Are the baby boomers gearing up for a new sexual revolution inspired by cannabis?

Christa Schadt, who is in her 60s, began creating her own cannabis lubricants in order to help her cope with symptoms of menopause. Schadt perfected her recipe using entirely organic ingredients and found that, thanks to the cannabis lubricant, once the pain and dryness were managed, the pleasure returned.

Cannabis lubricants won’t result in you feeling “high,” but they will provide therapeutic effects.

“Women report stronger orgasms and a deepened ability to enjoy their sexual experiences,” says Charlene Freedom, a cannabis expert who hosts DIY cannabis medicine classes in Toronto and also makes cannabis-infused vaginal suppositories.

“Menopausal women need to know that smoking or vaping cannabis can really dehydrate them, including vaginally, and using a lube or suppository can really help,” says Freedom.

So, how do these products work? Cannabis-infused sexual health products, such as lubes and vaginal suppositories, work in tandem with the body’s endocannabinoid system by attaching to receptors found throughout our bodies, including reproductive organs, endometrium and skin.

According to Lisa Mamakind, a cannabis industry pioneer and renowned sexpert, cannabis-infused lubes can increase oxytocin and help to dilate blood vessels so as to encourage more blood flow to the area.

But where do you start? Do you take after Annie and smoke your marijuana cigarette before bed? Or do you engage in some topical preparations or edibles? And, how do you build your comfort level and confidence?

Begin by experimenting with topical applications and lubricants by yourself first. It’s important to explore the effects of cannabis on your body and develop a sense of what works best for you. Starting with lubricants with balanced amounts of THC and CBD can provide subtle effects to help you ease into things.

If you are looking to incorporate vapourized cannabis products or edibles, start low and go slow. Choosing an indica-dominant strain or a balanced hybrid is a good place to start. Many women report a preference toward indica-dominant strains as it tends to create more of a body-focused effect. But,there’s no hard and fast rule when it comes to choosing the best strains. It’s all about your preference, mood and the kind of experience you are tying to create.

If you want to take things to the next level, seek out workshops and cannabis-friendly community events.

Antoinette Gomez, of Pleasure Peaks, provides tantric sex workshops, which work on combining yogic principles alongside cannabis, for a deeper, more connected sexual experience.

Finally, be safe. Remember: most cannabis-infused lubricants are oil based and, therefore, not latex safe.