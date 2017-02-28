The return of the parking pad as an issue is midtown neighbourhoods

By Christin Carmichael Greb Ward 16 Councillor

Published:

In many areas of the city, particularly in Ward 16, residential parking is at a premium. Many of my residents do not have lots large enough to accommodate legal driveways and have to apply for front yard parking pads.

Residents are allowed to apply to park on a portion of the boulevard or front yard but must meet requirements for size of the pad and the amount of green space that is left to absorb rainwater.
Over the last year, several councillors at the North York Community Council have opposed licensing front yard pads, leaving residents without parking, some having to walk blocks to the nearest available parking space — which is difficult for seniors, families with young children and especially residents with disabilities.

The reason for opposition to parking pads has been the belief these parking areas increase storm water run-off and could potentially contribute to basement flooding.

New innovations have come up over the last several years that allow for a more permeable surface than simple paving stones. One example of this type of solution is allowing for parking on specialized grated areas that are fully permeable and able to be shovelled in the winter. 

At the next meeting of the city council public works and infrastructure committee, I will be bringing a motion forward to look at options for parking that would allow for more complete permeability. I look forward to seeing the results of this review and to finding creative solutions to this problem so we can ensure permeability and viable parking options for the residents.

