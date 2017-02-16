Photos: Toronto firefighters battle fire that destroyed historic building at Yonge and St. Clair

By David Ort

Image: CJ Baek

On Tuesday, 120 firefighters were called to control a huge fire at the Badminton and Racquet Club in midtown Toronto. The first emergency call came in at about 9:30 a.m. and by noon the fire department’s response had been elevated to six-alarm status.

A small number of firefighters sustained minor injuries and have been released from hospital. No one else was hurt.

Two days later, the curb lane of Yonge St. heading south from St. Clair is still closed and fire and police emergency vehicles remain on site.

Six of the condo buildings that surround the site of the fire were evacuated and residents are gradually being allowed to return.



