6 Valentine’s Day date ideas that don’t suck

By Amanda Nunes

The Toronto Light Festival is on at the Distillery District until March 4 IMAGE: TORONTO LIGHT FESTIVAL

It's official, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Sure, you could stick with the tried and true (a dozen roses and a box of chocolates, anyone?)

But don't you and your boo deserve to spice up your Valentine’s Day this year by doing something different? That's what we thought. Check out our favourite suggestions below.

Cook together

Instead of going out for a romantic meal, why not cook one together? TOCA at the Ritz Carlton is offering a Tastemakers series in February, designed for serious foodies and wine lovers. Share a mutual sweet tooth? On February 13, Executive Pastry Chef Gael Moutet will host a dessert making class at the TOCA chef’s table. If you prefer savory, try the Valentine’s Wine and Cheese Tasting session on February 10. Already have plans? The Tastemakers series goes until the spring. Sessions start at $89 per person.

Glow together

Spend a cozy night in with Blitz Facial Bar’s new line of sheet masks. The sheet masks come in Vitamin C, Radiance and Plumping Collagen Mask. If you prefer to be pampered by a professional, head to a Blitz Facial Bar location to experience a full facial with a soothing facial massage. Either way, you’ll both be left with super soft, kissable skin.

Toronto Light Festival

Bundle up and go for a romantic walk in the Distillery District to check out the Toronto Light Festival. Local and international light artists light up the night with creative and fun light installations. The festival is open from sundown to 9 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and until 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. After, grab a bite to eat at the many restaurants on hand.

Burlesque Show

Skin Tight Outta Sight and Boylesque TO returns to Toronto for an ancient Roman themed burlesque evening. At the Veni Vidi Valentine Show, expect togas, mythical creatures, tongue-in-cheek humour and risqué performances. Hungry? VIP tickets include a bottle of wine and a tapas board per couple. Tickets start at $25, VIP packages start at $130.

Add a little mystery

Why not add a little mystery to Valentine’s Day? Mysteriously Yours Dinner Theatre will wine and dine you and your Valentine with a three-course meal and an entertaining show with a side of murder. This month, the show is Murder on the Disorient Express. Tickets start at $84 for dinner and a show.

Skate the Bentway

​Strap on your skates and go skating hand in hand at the Bentway. Toronto’s newest skating rink is a figure 8 trail under the Gardiner Expressway. Skate rentals are available, and you can warm up at a nearby fire pit after you’ve skated to your heart’s content. Skate rentals are $10.