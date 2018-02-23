Academy Award-nominated team shares connection to Toronto school

By POST CITY STAFF

J. Miles Dale and Guillermo del Toro first worked together on the horror film Mama

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, out now in theatres, has received a whopping 13 Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Director.

The fantastical movie brings together two film industry veterans in del Toro and producer J. Miles Dale, both of whom share a connection to Toronto private school Bayview Glen.

Dale was born in Toronto and attended the school in the late ’60s for a few early grades, in addition to Bayview Glen summer camps. In addition, del Toro also sent his own children to the school.

The Shape of Water was filmed in Toronto and features locations such as the Elgin Theatre, University of Toronto’s Scarborough Campus, Massey Hall and the Keating Channel.